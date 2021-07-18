What’s Leaving Netflix This July

While there is still lots to look forward to on Netflix this month, we will sadly be losing some favourites.
Luckily, Netflix is leaving behind some of the best, including The Last Mercenary, which could be considered as the grand return of martial arts legend Jean Claude Van Damme in the field of action cinema, and the last instalment of the Fear Street Trilogy, 1666, which was released this weekend. Some programs leaving the service include Karyn Kusama’s wonderful The Invitation and Antoine Fuqua’s underappreciated King Arthur re-adaptation.
Here is the full list of titles that will no longer be on the streaming service by the end of this month, with dates:
JULY 5
- The Iron Lady (2011, Phyllida Lloyd)
JULY 7
- The Invitation (2015, Karyn Kusama)
JULY 14
- Holidays (2016, Anthony Scott Burns, Kevin Kölsch, Nicholas McCarthy, Adam Egypt Mortimer, Gary Shore, Kevin Smith, Sarah Adina Smith, Scott Stewart & Dennis Widmyer)
JULY 15
- The Princess and the Frog (2009, Ron Clements & John Musker)
JULY 17
- Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 (2014)
JULY 22
- Oh My Ghost (2015)
- Oh My Ghost 2 (2015)
- Oh My Ghost 3 (2015)
- Oh My Ghost 4 (2015)
JULY 28
- The Croods (2013, Kirk DeMicco & Chris Sanders)
JULY 30
- Spotlight (2015, Tom McCarthy)
JULY 31
- A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)
- Bride of Chucky (1998, Ronny Yu)
- Child’s Play 2 (1990, John Lafia)
- Child’s Play 3 (1991, Jack Bender)
- Eat Pray Love (2010, Ryan Murphy)
- Four Christmases (2008, Seth Gordon)
- Freak Show (2017, Trudie Styler)
- Fred Claus (2007, David Dobkin)
- Friends with Benefits (2011, Will Gluck)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009, Stephen Sommers)
- Grand Designs: Season 10 (2010)
- Grand Designs: Season 15 (2015)
- Hardcore Henry (2015, Ilya Naishuller)
- Hinterland: Seasons 1-3 (2013-2016)
- Hook (1991, Steven Spielberg)
- Horns (2013, Alexandre Aja)
- Jupiter Ascending (2015, Lana Wachowski & Lily Wachowski)
- King Arthur (2004, Antoine Fuqua)
- Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1 (2011)
- The Little Rascals (1994, Penelope Spheeris)
- Mad Max (1979, George Miller)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997, P.J. Hogan)
- Nacho Libre (2006, Jared Hess)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008, George C. Wolfe)
- The Patriot (2000, Roland Emmerich)
- Remember Me (2010, Allen Coulter)
- Seed of Chucky (2004, Don Mancini)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012, Scott Speer)
- Your Highness (2011, David Gordon Green)
- Zombieland (2009, Ruben Fleischer)