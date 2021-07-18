What’s Leaving Netflix This July

While there is still lots to look forward to on Netflix this month, we will sadly be losing some favourites.

Luckily, Netflix is leaving behind some of the best, including The Last Mercenary, which could be considered as the grand return of martial arts legend Jean Claude Van Damme in the field of action cinema, and the last instalment of the Fear Street Trilogy, 1666, which was released this weekend. Some programs leaving the service include Karyn Kusama’s wonderful The Invitation and Antoine Fuqua’s underappreciated King Arthur re-adaptation.

Here is the full list of titles that will no longer be on the streaming service by the end of this month, with dates:

JULY 5

The Iron Lady (2011, Phyllida Lloyd)

JULY 7

The Invitation (2015, Karyn Kusama)

JULY 14

Holidays (2016, Anthony Scott Burns, Kevin Kölsch, Nicholas McCarthy, Adam Egypt Mortimer, Gary Shore, Kevin Smith, Sarah Adina Smith, Scott Stewart & Dennis Widmyer)

The Princess and the Frog

JULY 15

The Princess and the Frog (2009, Ron Clements & John Musker)

JULY 17

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 (2014)

JULY 22

Oh My Ghost (2015)

Oh My Ghost 2 (2015)

Oh My Ghost 3 (2015)

Oh My Ghost 4 (2015)

JULY 28

The Croods (2013, Kirk DeMicco & Chris Sanders)

JULY 30

Spotlight (2015, Tom McCarthy)

Bride of Chucky

JULY 31