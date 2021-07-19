Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Announced, Fist Closed Test Starts August 5

Ubisoft has officially announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a free-to-play 6vs6 arena shooter that’s just around the corner.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is billed as “fast-paced firefights, meets punk-rock moshpits,” and that seems pretty fitting honestly. The reveal trailer shows off some of the personalized classes that are represented by factions in the game. These factions are inspired by groups from across the history of Tom Clancy, like the support faction Echelon from Splinter Cell, or attack-focused Wolves from Ghost Recon. As the game evolves Ubisoft says it will add even more factions.

The other major focus of the trailer is weapons, and with that Ubisoft says it has “hand-crafted” every weapon attachment for an experience that encourages precise gunplay, both in terms of look and feel. Here’s a more detailed overview of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant from Ubisoft.

PERSONALIZED PLAYSTYLE: Personalize your Defiant to match your playstyle. Choose your faction, traits, abilities, and ultras. Select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete your loadout – then tweak it on the fly to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.

COMPETITIVE CLASHES: Tom Clancy’s XDefiant offers a variety of competitive 6v6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same.

DIVERSE FACTIONS OF DEFIANTS: Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon factions battling across iconic locations is just the starting point. We’ll keep adding to our cast of Defiants as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Clancy universe and beyond.

The first Closed Test for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant starts on August 5 for PC. Fans can register now for a chance to participate, and even though the first test is only for PC, players on other consoles can also register now for upcoming tests.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant doesn’t currently have a release date, but it will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.