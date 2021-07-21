New T-Compact Gaming Chair Introduced by Andaseat

The gaming chair conversation shifted quite a bit during the coronavirus pandemic. People quickly realized how important an ergonomic and comfortable chair is when sitting for long periods of time.

Whether you’re standing or sitting, it’s important to make sure your body is properly supported. I’ve worked at a desk for nearly a decade and some of my worst injuries have been from sitting or standing improperly without realizing it. I’ve lost neck and back functions for days because of cheap office equipment at jobs that weren’t thinking about my long-term health.

You can avoid problems like that without even giving a second thought to how you’re sitting if you have a good chair focused on that. It will hold your body in the right position and maintain it while you’re only thinking of the work or fun in front of you.

One example of a chair that can elevate your comfort is Andaseat’s T-Compact Gaming Chair, which has foam that’s “molded to hold its shape for the duration of the chair.” The chair also “features a new “comfort tech” called SyncTild AD+ backrest, which allows the user to recline from 90 to 160°, so the chair can adapt [whatever users are doing, whether it’s] gaming, working, or just watching TV …”

The new Andaseat chair has “a luxurious lumbar and head pillow, the chair provides higher levels of comfort.”

It also has your forearms, elbows, and arms in mind. There are adjustable armrests that can go up, down, left, right, in, and out, so you’re properly supported no matter how you’re sitting.

Some other product highlights include:

EverSoftAD+ Linen Fabric Upholstery

Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam

SyncTiltAD+ Reclining Back

Luxurious Lumbar Pillow & Head Pillow

4-Dimensional Armrests

Smooth & Quiet Casters

TitanSteelAD+ Framework

Oc-TopsAD+ Aluminum Base

Class – 4 Gas Lif

It’s available now from Amazon and the Andaseat website for $399.99. UK customers can pre-order on the Andaseat website for £299.99 with a 3 month ETA. There’s a video on the company’s YouTube channel that shows exactly how good their chairs are.