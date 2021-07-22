EA Play Live Announces Dead Space Remake and New Battlefield 2042 Mode

At the EA Play Live event today, we saw deep dives of Battlefield 2042, GRID Legends, the Dead Space Remake, and Apex Legends: Emergence!

Hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, the EA Play Live event for this month showed updates for current titles like The Sims and Knockout City, plus new game announcements, release dates, and much, much more!

Apex Legends: Emergence was announced, giving players a new expansion to the popular battle royale title. With the expansion, we will see a new legend available for players to use, known as Seer. Ranked Arena matches will be coming soon as well, as was discussed at the EA Play Live event. The release will be on August 3rd, 2021.

We received an update from Lost in Random, from the team over at Zoink! Games who is partnered with EA for their EA Originals lineup. As a Tribeca Film Festival selection, this unique title uses an interesting combat system and has an art style that is to die for. The game will be launching on September 10th, 2021.

GRID Legends

Codemasters showed off a world premiere trailer for GRID Legends, the newest racing title from the racing franchise with a planned release in 2022. With a deep story and intense racing action, GRID Legends looks to be an exciting return to EA’s racing franchise.

Knockout City, EA’s dodgeball-action title, is getting an update on July 27th that will include a new map, gear, playlist, and a new Soda Ball. Called Fight At The Movies, this update should excite those on the gridiron, thanks to the EA Play Live announcement.

Finally, Battlefield 2042 announced a new community-driven experience, known as Battlefield Portal, and developed by Ripple Effect Studio. Seeing crossovers from different time periods, this mode looks to offer over-the-top ways to play in already explosive gameplay. Mixing and matching content from previous titles, new ways to play can be developed by fans across the globe in this sandbox mode.

Ending the presentation, we got confirmation that the rumoured Dead Space Remake is indeed happening, where a short teaser was shown. Very few details were given, but it appears EA Motive is working on the project. The title will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X via the Frostbite Engine.