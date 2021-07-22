Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Has Made Its Grand Appearance

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition, an award-winning freestyle motocross game, is now available across multiple platforms.

The game has already been successful on Nintendo Switch, winning the Gold prize in Best Nintendo Switch – Casual Game category at the NYX Game Awards. Now, the Delxue Edition is out on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, meaning just about everyone can get in on the freestyling action!

Here’s what you can look forward to with Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition:

You Can’t Spell Freestyle Without Style: It’s all about expression in Urban Trial Tricky™ Deluxe Edition, picking the tricks and combos that truly represent your individual style. But more importantly, it’s about stacking the craziest amount of tricks in a combo to smoke your friends and show them who really runs the scene!

60 Frames of FMX Per Second: A framerate as impressive as the epic tricks that you can pull off, Urban Trial Tricky™ Deluxe Edition offers a smooth experience for players looking to take their freestyle insanity to the extreme.



Customize Your Kit: An extensive set of cool accessories and paint jobs provides players with a huge suite of options to make their rider look as good as they rip. Did someone say hot dog costume?



Sometimes It's Tough Being The Best: It's one thing to be better than your siblings or roommates, but to truly showcase your skills you'll need to dominate the online leaderboards.

“We’re really excited to finally offer PC and console players a chance to experience the same enjoyment that Switch owners have with Tricky,” said the Marketing Manager at Tate Multimedia, Magda Schwarzer. “Urban Trial Tricky is a fun, friendly title that can be enjoyed by anyone, no matter their age and skill level, but still offers a thrilling challenge to players who want to push the limits of freestyle combos and get the highest of high scores!”

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition was inspired by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Tate Multimedia brings the fun with 30+ levels that you can flip, spin and grab your way through. Grab the game on Windows PC via Steam and GOG.com, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

For more announcements, follow Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The game is out now, so start freestyling now and get on those online leaderboards!