Windjammers 2 Open Beta Appears on PSN

The North American PSN has apparently updated with an open beta for the upcoming Windjammers 2, a bit surprising since the game has only been confirmed for Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Twitter account PSN Releases is a bot that updates automatically with the latest PSN releases, and the Windjammers 2 open beta happened to pop up there. This all but guarantees that Windjammers 2 is coming to at least PS4, as it’s incredibly unlikely the beta would make its way to PSN were that not a fact. Keep in mind it’s perfectly possible that Windjammers 2 could still be time exclusive on Nintendo Switch, with the game coming to PS4 sometime after its initial release. As of the time of writing, developer DotEmu hasn’t commented on the leak.

Windjammers 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original arcade game that was released all the way back in 1994. It’s a sports game where two players compete by shooting frisbee discs at each other’s goals, in a manner similar to Pong. Windjammers 2, of course, brings a host of modern innovations to the table, along with online multiplayer and more. Despite all the new features, WindJammers 2 still sports a fantastic classic 90s cartoon look. Here’s the description of Windjammers 2 from its Steam page.

“Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows the steps of the first episode and brings back what makes the Windjammers series an amazing fun and competitive game! New challengers, new stages, brand-new mechanics and awesome new power moves will make your head spin and enhance your windjammin’ experience. Master the slapshot, dropshot, the jump, the smash and the powerful EX MOVE, and enjoy the kickass soundtrack coming straight out of the ’90s.”

Windjammers 2 doesn’t have a firm release date, but it’s planned for release sometime in 2021 on Nintendo Switch and PC.