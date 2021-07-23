Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 358

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: It’s a full cast as Brendan sits down with Alex, Chris, Dayna and Jordan to discuss the newly announced Steam Deck—Valve’s first foray into the handheld market. How does it stack up against the reigning champion: The Nintendo Switch, and will it assume dominance. They also talk about Elgato’s unfortunately named, Stream Deck—a very different device which gives streamers more convenient tools to enhance their streams.
Afterwards, the podcast crew takes some time to talk about EA Play 2021—what was announced and why Jordan is a bit salty with the reboot of Dead Space. They also take some time to discuss the emerging lawsuit filed by the state of California against Activision Blizzard—which include accusations of assault, rape, and a toxic, “frat boy” culture that permeated amongst the higher ranks.
To lighten the mood, the podcast crew talks about the game’s they’ve been playing/watching—Brendan has mixed thoughts about M. Night Shyamalan’s Old; Jordan has thoughts on Cris Tales and Chicory: A Colorful Tale; Dayna has been enjoying Space Jam: A New Legacy and Swords of Legends Online; Alex has been spending time with the totally legal Retroid Pocket 2; and Chris finally got a Playstation 5 and he’s happy to tell us about that!
