Secretlab Summons League of Legends Ruination Collection

For its latest collaboration, Secretlab is joining forces with Riot Games for the League of Legends Ruination Collection, a trio of Titan Evo 2022 chairs.

Following in the footsteps of previous collaborations, the new chairs feature embroidered designs that evoke the signature aesthetics of three characters—Viego, Miss Fortune, and Pyke. The champions were chosen to tie in with the MOBA’s current storyline, which sees Viego, the Ruined King, and the sinister Black Mist ushering in one of Runeterra’s darkest eras.

Secretlab’s new Ruination Collection brings three League of Legends characters to the 2022 Titan Evo lineup. (Secretlab)

Not only are the Ruination Collection chairs the latest Titan Evo 2022 models, but Secretlab has also upholstered them in their new and upgraded NEO Hybrid Leatherette. Each character’s weapon is emblazoned on the backrest, with other iconography on the exterior, like gunsmoke on Miss Fortune’s, or jaull-fish scales on Pyke’s.

This project expands Secretlab’s already potent collection of League of Legends chairs, which currently includes Yasuo, Ahri, Akali, and two models for the pop group K/DA.

“We’ve worked closely with Riot Games over the years to keep both pro players and fans comfortable, supporting the biggest regional leagues, global tournaments and each major milestone in the League of Legends universe with custom-designed seats,” said Secretlab co-founder and CEO, Ian Ang. “This meant we couldn’t go without creating chairs to mark the arrival of Viego and the Black Mist. Our designers enjoyed every moment spent immersing themselves in League of Legends’ rich lore once again to perfect even the smallest design elements and ensure our chairs faithfully recreate the spirit and aesthetic of their respective champions.”

Viego Edition

Miss Fortune Edition

Pyke Edition The Ruination Collection continues a tradition of intricate, character-specific embroidery. (Secretlab)

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Secretlab,” said Riot Games VP Marketing, Ryan Cosby. “They have been a fantastic collaborator when it comes to celebrating major events in the League of Legends universe, helping to enhance the player experience and providing opportunities for personalized fandom. We can’t wait to see our community across the globe react to this summer’s new Ruination collection and experience this latest chapter of Runeterra both in and out of the game.”

The Ruination Collection will be available soon via Secretlab’s website, while the Sentinels of Light event is currently live in League of Legends from July 8-August 10, featuring an in-client narrative adventure, an all-new game mode, unique missions, and in-game rewards.

In the meantime, for more in-depth insight on Secretlab’s premium gaming chairs, check out CGM’s series on the Best Gaming & Office Chairs for Women.