Swords of Legends Online Announces First Battle Pass and Summer Events

Gameforge has revealed the details for Swords of Legends Online’s first battle pass, as well as a host of unique cosmetics coming to the game for its summer festival.

Swords of Legends Online is the Chinese mythology-inspired MMORPG that launched earlier in July, and with the game now out in the wild in the West it’s starting to receive a slew of post-launch updates. The biggest addition comes with the first Battle Pass, which will run from July 22 to September 2, 2021. Similar to battle passes in other games like Fortnite, in Swords of Legends Online players can complete daily tasks and assignments to gain points and work toward milestones. Once milestones are reached players will unlock rewards like cosmetics and better gear, and the Premium Pass comes with its own set of rewards, as seen in the image below. More info can be seen on the game’s official site.

The second piece of news from Gameforge comes with Sword of Legends Online’s Summer Event, which brings a laid-back beach theme. Just like with the Battle Pass the event will run from July 22 to September 2 and is available to any players that have reached level 18. A host of activities and swimwear cosmetics will be added to the game throughout the event, including a quest that has you cultivating your own watermelon plant. Here’s an overview of the events from the game’s site.

Watermelons – The melon plant bears treasured fruits which are just as sweet as they are fragrant. You merely have to wear one on your belt to enchant people with its scent. So cultivate your own watermelon plant by sowing seeds: Xi Guamiao in Cloudrise will send you back to the Dragon Turtle beach to see his sister Gajun. She will sell you everything you need for cultivation. Use the Ice Dew Drops from the Ice Dew Flask and the Earth of Life in your inventory to water the melon seedlings daily. If your friends help you, it speeds up the growth rate. As soon as the seedlings are fully grown, they will grant you a reward.

Is there a little gardener inside you? – Take on daily challenges and prove you have a green thumb – if you water 3 seedlings daily (including those of your friends) you'll be rewarded with the Smooth Jade Pearl in the end!

– Take on daily challenges and prove you have a green thumb – if you water 3 seedlings daily (including those of your friends) you’ll be rewarded with the Smooth Jade Pearl in the end! Through the clouds into the storm – Go to Xia Youyou and you can take part in a fun and relaxing activity either on your own, as a pair or in a team (from gear level 40) – try to run through as many cooling balls as possible. The more you get, the more points you receive. Your reward (gold and shell coins to exchange) depends on how many points you earn. Set off (daily from 6 PM until 1 AM) spectacular fireworks consisting of 10 individual fireworks and stand in awe of the colourful display. You receive additional shell coins for your participation.

– Go to Xia Youyou and you can take part in a fun and relaxing activity either on your own, as a pair or in a team (from gear level 40) – try to run through as many cooling balls as possible. The more you get, the more points you receive. Your reward (gold and shell coins to exchange) depends on how many points you earn. Set off (daily from 6 PM until 1 AM) spectacular fireworks consisting of 10 individual fireworks and stand in awe of the colourful display. You receive additional shell coins for your participation. Buried treasure – There’s a treasure buried on Dragon Turtle Island! Speak with Gajun to purchase a Lianjin Ball. You’ll then get a sand shovel and have to locate the secret treasure. The Lianjin Ball will show you the way. The closer you dig to the hidden treasure, the better your reward. You can also get a rare reward! You can also collect 10 shells on the beach (daily from 6 PM to 1 AM) and rake in additional shell coins. With some luck, you can also find a special shell which will grant you a wish. Return on the following day to receive another reward!

Swords of Legends Online is currently available for PC.