Final Fantasy Xiv Encyclopedia Eorzea, And Other Books, Getting Reprints

Square Enix has announced reprints for a series of Final Fantasy XIV books, including both massive volumes of Encyclopedia Eorzea.

The Encyclopedia Eorzea is an all-encompassing primer on the world, people, and story of Final Fantasy XIV. The Final Fantasy XIV Poster Collection will also be getting re-released, featuring 27 different art prints from A Realm Reborn to Shadowbringers.

Here’s the description for Encyclopedia Eorzea from the store page, “This deluxe, full-color book is the first of two volumes detailing the lore of the FINAL FANTASY XIV world—written and compiled by the game’s development team. Offering an in-depth look at the locales, organizations, and history of Eorzea, Encyclopaedia Eorzea is the perfect companion for FINAL FANTASY series fans. The book also includes a bonus item code for the in-game Namingway minion.”

On top of the reprints, Square Enix announced two new manga series, and the Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book, which features a whimsical tale for all ages written by lead story designer Banri Oda and illustrated by concept artist Hiroyuki Nagamine. The story also seems to feature the adorable Namazu.

The first manga series is SINoALICE, an adaption of the mobile game from the mind of Yoko Taro, the creator of the NieR series. The other series is My Happy Marriage, which is described as a “Cinderella-inspired slow-burn historical romance set in Meiji-era Japan with an exciting paranormal twist.” Below you can see the release dates for all the different reprints and volumes announced by Square Enix.

Encylopedia Eorzea -The World of Final Fantasy XIV – April 12, 2022

– April 12, 2022 Encylopedia Eorzea -The World of Final Fantasy XIV – Volume 2 – April 12, 2022

– Volume 2 – April 12, 2022 Final Fantasy XIV Poster Collection – May 10,2022

– May 10,2022 Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book – July 26,2022

– July 26,2022 SINoALICE Vol. 1 – Feb. 8, 2022

– Feb. 8, 2022 My Happy Marriage Vol 1. – June 21, 2022

More information and books can be seen on the Square Enix Store.