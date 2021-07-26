Genshin Impact Wins GOTY at Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards

The fourth annual Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards took place on June 21, 2021, with Genshin Impact taking home the grand award of Game of the Year.

The Mobile Game Awards was created by Steel Media Ltd, and as noted in a press release the ceremony tries to “shine a light on every part of the ecosystem, from the game developers and publishers through the advertising and monetisation companies, to the tool-makers and support companies that enable the magic to happen.”

The show covers 22 different categories for a broad view of the massive mobile gaming industry. Genshin Impact won big this year, also taking home the best Audio/Visual award while Tencent and TiMi Studio Group won Best Publisher and Best Developer.

Outside of Genshin Impact, some of the other highlights included Niantic winning Innovation of the Year for its use of Pokemon GO during the pandemic. The People’s Choice Award went to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, by Tilting ‘Point. Below you can find the full list of winners.

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice – SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point)

Best Advertising & UA Service – Unity Ads

Best Analytics / Data Tool – AppsFlyer

Best Developer – TiMi Studio Group

Best GAAS Tools & Tech – Azure PlayFab

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment – Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Best Game Engine – Unity

Best Storytelling – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games)

Rising Stars – Jana and Sham Al Bdour (Sakura Games)

Best Tools Provider – Game UI Database

Best Games Industry Law Firm – Sheridans

Best Service Provider – Pollen VC

Best Live Ops – Clash Royale (Supercell)

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider – Amber Studio

Best Indie Developer – Innersloth

Best PR / Marketing Team – Scopely

Best Influencer Marketing Agency – Game Influencer

Investor of the Year – Play Ventures

Best Publisher – Tencent

Best Innovation – Niantic (Pokémon GO lockdown reworking)

Game of the Year – Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Mobile Legend – Chris DeWolfe (Jam City)

More info on Pocket Gamer’s Mobile Game Awards can be seen on the official site.