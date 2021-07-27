Magic The Gathering is Dropping New cards on August 12th

Magic The Gathering has announced its plans to offer new exclusive cards on its digital platform, Magic The Gathering Arena.

The upcoming exclusive digital release from Wizards of the Coast will fall under the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons banner. It will feature 31 all-new, exclusive cards designed specifically for digital mechanics on the MTG Arena platform.

New cards, digital mechanics, and hundreds of decks to play. Jumpstart: Historic Horizons is coming August 12 to @MTG_Arena!



Read all about it here: https://t.co/cMIAgsxMxR — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 26, 2021

The new Magic The Gathering Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards comes packed with three new mechanics which include:

Seek: Powerful tutors pick a random card from your deck that matches a specific criteria. No shuffle, no time spent looking—grab a random card and keep moving.

Perpetually: Permanently change the characteristics of a card—no matter where it goes. This ability takes advantage of Arena’s ability to alter digital objects no matter where they go during the course of a game.

Conjure: Conjure creates cards out of thin air as a digital object that acts just like a normal card would. Powerful spells and artifacts can Conjure up iconic, powerful, or just plain useful cards—from Tropical Island to Stormfront Pegasus to Ponder and more.

That’s not all though in addition to the new card releases, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons will add hundreds of new-to-Arena reprints. Those additions include cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons 2.

Just like 2020’s digital Magic The Gathering Jumpstart release, players will be able to craft all these cards with Wildcards of the appropriate rarity or receive them by opening packets in an upcoming event.

To celebrate the upcoming release, Magic The Gathering is hosting Jumpstart: Historic Horizons events set to take place from August 12 through September 9. Players should note that any cards already on MTG Arena will use existing versions and follow existing duplicate protection rules.

Magic: The Gathering Arena players will be able to access Jumpstart: Historic Horizons and other recent releases in the app on PC, iOS and Android devices.