Mass Effect Legendary Edition Analytics Reveal Players’ Surprising Choices

Bioware and EA have released an in-depth report on the decisions players made in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, showing that your favourite character may not have fared so well in other players’ journeys.

After almost three months, fans are still devouring Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remastered compilation of Bioware’s influential trilogy. Bioware released an infographic today to illustrate the various paths that Commander Shepard’s campaign could take, and the fates of his companions. Surprisingly, the numbers reported show some pretty stark majorities.

(SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t experienced Mass Effect in any form and want to remain unspoiled, the rest of this article will touch on the various choices throughout all three games!)

60% of Mass Effect Legendary Edition players chose Ashley over Kaidan on Virmire, but 94% talked Wrex down. (Bioware)

Male Shepards were more common at 68%, a big difference from the 82% reported in the post-Mass Effect 3 survey released in 2013. Soldier had a clear advantage over the rest of the classes with 40%, and Engineer brought up the rear with only 5%, remaining the least-used class. Earthborn and Survivor were the most popular background and psychological profile, while only 13% of Shepards were Ruthless.

When it comes to teammates, poor Kaidan was ranked the least-used companion in the first Mass Effect and was sacrificed by 60% of players. Wrex fared better on the Virmire mission, however. Many players over the years have been devastated by his possible untimely fate, but the cranky krogan survived 94% of Mass Effect Legendary Edition playthroughs.

Tali was pardoned during her Loyalty Mission in Mass Effect 2 a staggering 96% of the time, and was ranked the second-most popular teammate in the first game. However she was also the second-most likely to fall during the Suicide Mission. As for the choice between her people and the Geth in Mass Effect 3, 80% of players brokered peace, but 11% chose the Geth and would have seen the disastrous outcome for her. There was much more disparity in the 2013 survey, where only 36% of players achieved peace and 27% chose the Geth.

Garrus makes out like a bandit in these results, as both the most popular teammate in the first game and the most likely to survive the Suicide Mission. Mordin was the most likely to fall on that mission, and would have died in the 4% of playthroughs where the Genophage was not cured.

You’ve all made tons of choices in #MassEffect Legendary Edition. How do yours match up against other commanders? pic.twitter.com/5Knk5o8Ib4 — Mass Effect (@masseffect) July 27, 2021

Like the Genophage outcome, some other major decisions had staggering majorities. 93% of players saved the Rachni Queen in the first game, and 93% of those players went on to ally with her in Mass Effect 3; meanwhile 67% of those who originally killed her would go on to kill her clone.

Given these numbers, it seems there were a lot of well-informed players indulging in Mass Effect Legendary Edition—either veterans, or lucky newcomers who chose options that avoid personal disasters and optimize War Assets. that being said, I would have liked to see some more in-depth figures, like the divide between Paragon and Renegade Shepards, romance options, and of course, the controversial final choice of the trilogy.

The full infographic is available on the Mass Effect Twitter account if you want to see how your favourite companion fared. My conscience is assuaged, in the meantime, knowing that I was among 68% of players who were fed up with the reporter’s disingenuous assertions and punched her.

