Terramaster Introduces Compact D16 Thunderbolt 3 Professional Storage For Content Creators

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, proudly presents the D16 Thunderbolt 3 16-bay professional storage solution.

The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 is the world’s most compact 16-bay tower storage. It uses the high-speed Thunderbolt 3 interface with up to 40Gbps data transfer speed for fast and efficient 4K/8K video editing. It comes fitted with smart quiet fans for efficient and silent cooling that won’t disrupt working professionals.

Designed for demanding professionals such as video editors, animators, CAD users, and other content creators, the D16 Thunderbolt 3 delivers more than just high-speed, high-capacity storage. It features support for different professional-grade RAID modes to suit your needs. It also comes in a black and silver aluminium chassis that will fit any modern workspace with efficient silent thermal design.

TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 Key Features

Modern and Compact Design

The D16 Thunderbolt3 has a compact space-saving tower design that fits any modern w1orkspace. It comes fitted with two durable aluminum handles for easy transport.

Lightning-Fast Storage for Professional Creators

The TerraMasterD6 Thunderbolt 3 is designed for professional content creators. Equipped with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps ports and a professional-grade RAID controller, the D16 Thunderbolt 3 delivers speeds of up to 2817MB/s when fitted with 16 SSDs in RAID 0 array mode on Windows OS. In RAID 6 mode, the storage device can deliver speeds of up to 2480MB/s. It is perfect for demanding creators with heavy workloads.

Large-Capacity Storage with High Scalability

TerraMaster’s 16-bay D16 Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with 3.5″ SATA disks and 2.5″ SSDs and offers a total storage capacity of up to 288TB (16x18TB HDDs). Storage expansion is also easy using Thunderbolt 3 scalability. Users can expand up to 1 Petabyte of storage by daisy-chaining six D16 Thunderbolt 3 devices.

Professional-Grade RAID Options

The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 is a professional-grade RAID storage that supports multiple RAID modes. It can operate with RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 50, and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes for all your application needs. Users can opt for hardware RAID protection of RAID 5 and RAID 6 modes – a protective feature crucial for content creators working on video editing and rendering.

Rapid Video Editing Workflows

The time needed for virtually every aspect of the post-production workflow falls when using the D16 Thunderbolt 3. At lightning speed, users can transfer several hours of footage from a Blackmagic® device to Adobe® Premiere Pro. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams. Thumbnails and preview rendering are significantly more responsive when using large items with numerous high-definition clips.

Efficient and Silent Cooling

The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 is equipped with smart silent fans for efficient and silent cooling. It uses an advanced thermal design to ensure cooling to internal HDDs. Smart cooling fans ensure stable working temperatures at all times at a satisfactory noise level – ensuring it won’t disturb working professionals.

Pricing and Availability

The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 16-bay professional-grade RAID storage has an MSRP of US$3,599.99 now available at Amazon in the United States. For other regions, please contact your local TerraMaster representative for more details on pricing and availability.