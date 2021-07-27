‘The Flash’ Set Photos reveal a first look at Batman and Batcycle

Set photos of the upcoming DCEU movie, The Flash has revealed a look at Ben Affleck’s Batman suit and his hugely comical bicycle.

The film production of the upcoming movie began in England back in the spring, the set photos from Monday were shot in Glasgow. The multiverse Batman film, ‘The Flash’ will star Ezra Miller as the titular character with Ben Affleck playing Batman in the film. He won’t be the only Batman in the movie as Michael Keaton will be returning to play Batman which will be an older version of the dark knight in the 1989 Tim Burton movie.

Keaton has been seen on set filming scenes as Bruce Wayne but no scenes of him in the batsuit have been shot publicly at this point. The one in the suit in the set photos is not actually Ben Affleck but is his body double who is set to join the set later this week. Before Affleck comes on set, he was busy rekindling an old flame with Jeniffer Lopez this past weekend.

New close-up shot of Ben Affleck's #Batman stunt double riding the Batcycle on the set of #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/t5f4HosX7G — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) July 26, 2021

Batman no set de The Flash 👀🦇 pic.twitter.com/7RZOwsqDo8 — PN MIDIA (@pn_midia) July 26, 2021

‘The Flash has been in development hell the last couple of years as it was originally slated for 2018 with directors joining the project and leaving. November 2019 saw Andy Muschiett joined the project as the film’s director.

“[Affleck’s] Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity–because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti said in a Vanity Fair interview last year. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

The last time we saw Ben Affleck was in 2017’s Justice League which we got to see more of in the original cut from this year’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Like Loki for the MCU, ‘The Flash’ is set to introduce the multiverse to the DC Films universe. The synopsis of the film describes Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen as The Flash travels back in time to save his mother from her untimely murder. Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline, rewriting the timeline and the consequences that come with that decision.

‘The Flash’ is set to hit theatres on November 4th, 2022.