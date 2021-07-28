Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Releasing Digitally October 28

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will soon no longer be a Wii U exclusive. Koei Tecmo has announced the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 28, 2021.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was first released in 2014 in Japan and then later in 2015 in the West. It was previously only available digitally on the Wii U.

Horror fans will be able to pick the game up on their platform of choice later this year when the enhanced version of the Wii U release comes to current consoles and PC. Maiden of Black Water includes some new features and changes, including a brand-new Photo Mode. This mode allows players to snap pictures of any character or ghost on a background of their choice with a variety of effects, including lens type, frame choice, and more.

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Fatal Frame franchise with the original game having originally launched in Japan in 2001. To celebrate the milestone, Koei Tecmo will also be selling a Digital Deluxe Edition of Maiden of Black Water. The special edition includes a copy of the game, a digital artbook, and six costumes inspired by previous characters in the series.

Maiden of Black Water has players travel up Mt. Hikami to search for missing people that previously disappeared. Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki have to protect themselves from malicious spirits waiting beneath the surface of water atop the mountain with the Camera Obscura, which allows players to damage evil spirits.

#FatalFrame: Maiden of Black Water the spine-chilling adventure launches digitally on October 28, 2021 across North America on Nintendo Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox One X|S, PC Steam.



Overview Trailer: https://t.co/U2ICZUSfpH#KTfamily #FatalFrameMOBW pic.twitter.com/j7smohejuA — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) July 28, 2021

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will once again only be available digitally when it releases in a few months on October 28, 2021, but at least players will have their choice of platform this time.