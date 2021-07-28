The Vale: Shadow of the Crown releasing on August 19th

Developer, Falling Squirrel has announced that its Accessible Audio-Focused Action-Adventure, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is coming to PC and Xbox One next month.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a game you really need to listen to as it trades visuals for audio cues. This unique take on action combat with audio at the forefront is set to break down barriers for the visually impaired and sighted gaming communities this August.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown puts players in the shoes of the game’s hero who was blind at birth and is second-to-the-throne. After the hero’s brother claims the throne during his coronation, the player is exiled to the edges of the kingdom and must embark on an emotional and treacherous journey. It is here where players must explore the world, fighting off enemies in interactive and challenging combat, hunt resources, acquire gear and more.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown will feature challenging battles and exciting quests, as well as performances from a triple-A voice acting cast from dozens of acclaimed voice actors. That cast includes Karen Knox (Starlink, Far Cry 5), Samer Salem (The Expanse, The Handmaid’s Tale), Steve Cumyn (Far Cry 3, Versailles) and representation of visually impaired voice actors. It isn’t just on the voice actors side as visually impaired developers are also working on this title.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown was made in collaboration with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). The developer utilizes innovative audio technology which creates a profound immersive world for game players. The game also features binaural audio, haptic controller feedback

The Key Features of the game include:

Accessible Gaming For All: Haptic controller feedback, binaural audio technology, and professional cinematic voice acting guides players through real-time combat, exploration, quests, and cut scenes, making this a gaming experience that is accessible to visually impaired and sighted players alike.

Diverse Soundscape Environments: The bustle of busy villages, the gentle rustling of leaves through the trees in the forests, the eerie echoes of the unknown in dank caves — full 3-dimensional sound surrounds players from all sides as they adventure in over 20 diverse locations ripe for exploration.

Immersive Medieval Combat: Players become engaged in the action in a way that is entirely refreshing as a diverse set of enemies attack with random and story-based encounters, boss battles, and more. Intuitive battle clamor guides players towards enemies as they attack and defend against their foes.

Meaningful RPG Elements: Presented with a choice of combat styles, players will guide their fully-voiced hero and build their potential as they unlock upgradable magic paths, loot enemies, hunt animals for valuable items, and visit shops to purchase weapons and armour — each with unique sounds and stats.

A Story for the Ages: With optional narrative paths including over 20 side quests, and more than 70 audio cut scenes, players will uncover twists and surprises as they travel the land and speak with the many unique and fully voiced characters they encounter.

Falling Squirrels’ yet to be released award winning game was the winner of the 2018 Ubisoft Indie Special Prize and the Reboot Develop Red 2019 Special Selection Prize.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is set launch on Windows PC via Steam and itch.io, and Xbox One on August 19th.