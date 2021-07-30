(Updated July 30 12:30 ET) Horizon Forbidden West Most Likely Delayed to 2022

Horizon Forbidden West might be getting delayed, or at least that’s what Jeff Grubb said on the latest episode of GrubbSnax, Grubb’s premium podcast on Giant Bomb. Grubb mentioned that he’d heard through a source that Sony’s upcoming open-world adventure title will likely be delayed to next year.

It wouldn’t be the first major game delay for a title originally scheduled for this year. Sony Santa Monica announced the next God of War game wouldn’t be coming out this year last month and it probably won’t be the last delay either. And it’s not just PlayStation either. There have already been thirty-one delays this year — and now Forbidden West might be next.

Jeff Grubb says he’s “heard that something’s coming in September and … think [Horizon Forbidden West] is going to get delayed to 2022.”

He went on to say, [PlayStation will] have a September State of Play to say, ‘here are the other things we’re going to have in the fall’, but then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022.”

Fans will understandably be disappointed but PlayStation has been good with setting expectations for the game’s release date. Herman Hulst, PlayStation Studios boss, said the game’s holiday release wasn’t “quite certain” last month, and Forbidden West game director Mathijs de Jonge echoed the same when speaking with Game Informer.

Jonge made it pretty clear that it’s almost entirely due to the pandemic. When asked about the game’s release by Kimberly Wallace, Jonge said, “The thing is, these are just strange times … and we have never finalized and shipped a game under these kinds of circumstances. So we are constantly calculating our schedules and looking at, ‘Okay, where are we?’ and ‘Are there any unforeseen things that might happen?’ We just want to be super confident when we announce the release date, that we’re actually going to hit it. So we just need a little bit more time, and then we can come back with a final release date.”

“Horizon Forbidden West continues six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy, a machine hunter, has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these uncharted lands, she will meet strange new tribes and encounter ever more deadly machines. Together with old friends and new companions, she must brave this dangerous frontier to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth.”

Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022, a source tells Bloomberg, confirming a rumor shared by @JeffGrubb yesterday. The latest in the video game industry's cascade of 2021 delays https://t.co/8atrR25oxd — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 30, 2021

Jeff Grubb is has been right in the past and it looks even more certain after looking back on conversations about the game’s development. We will know for sure soon enough with September just around the corner.

Jason Schreier later provided the same details, saying one of Bloomberg’s sources has confirmed the rumor. As of writing, the delay has not been officially announced by PlayStation.