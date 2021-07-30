Adorable Littlewood Farming Sim to Release Only 4000 Physical Copies

Littlewood is a relaxing little farming sim set to release 4000 physical limited editions on August 5, 2021.

Inspired by games like Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, Littlewood takes place after you save the world. Now is the time to relax, rebuild your town, learn new hobbies, and make lifelong friendships in this adorable RPG.

Here is a little of what you can expect in Littlewood:

The hero who saved the world – Explore the vast world of Solemn; Enchanted Forests, Bustling Fishing Towns, & Dark Mining Caves are some of the few places to visit. Meet townsfolk and convince them to stay in your town – perhaps meeting people will unlock your memories of the past…

Customize your town – Harvest materials by chopping wood, mining ores, caching bugs, and fishing in rivers and ponds. Unlock new structures to build by meeting new townsfolk and fulfill their requests to win their hearts and unlock new relationship paths. Want a tavern or a lumber mill? How about a fishing hut or magical library? Your town’s design is up to you!

Master new hobbies & crafts – Pick fruit or weeds to raise your gathering skill, collect shiny ores and rare materials for crafting, and chop pesky trees and debris for building new structures and furniture. Fancy a relaxing spot of fishing? How about farming, cooking, or even tarot card collecting? There’s so much to keep you busy!

This physical release of Littlewood will include the current content, a full colour manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three randomly selected trading cards from the five-card set.

The digital version is currently available for Nintendo Switch for $14.99, but Super Rare Games is the only place you’ll find the physical limited edition game. The game will be on sale on their official site on August 5, at 1pm ET worldwide.