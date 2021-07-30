Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 359

On this week’s Pixels & Ink podcast: Brendan sits down with Chris, Dayna, and Bryan sit down to discuss the ongoing Activision/Blizzard situation—the company’s less than stellar response to the accusations and the developers staging a walkout in protest of the company’s (alleged) past behaviour. Afterwards, the podcast crew talk a bit out CGM’s Brand of the Year—the nominee’s, their reasons for nomination, and what makes them such unique brands.
After that, the gang discusses the newest situation with Scarlet Johansson and Disney—a lawsuit was filed by Johansson that alleges her salary was contingent on theatrical sales, and Disney released Black Widow on streaming services which would undoubtedly affect ticket sales. After that debacle, the gang talks a bit about the how Gamestop is rebranding it’s Canadian stores from EB Games, simply to Gamestop—it feels like the end of an era.
As the podcast concludes the gang talks about Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (I–III), the Netflix Masters of the Universe, Swords of Legends Online, and Rocket League.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Bryan Calhoun: Byran is a freelance writer who likes to talk about movies, videogames and sports.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna