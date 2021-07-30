Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 359

On this week’s Pixels & Ink podcast: Brendan sits down with Chris, Dayna, and Bryan sit down to discuss the ongoing Activision/Blizzard situation—the company’s less than stellar response to the accusations and the developers staging a walkout in protest of the company’s (alleged) past behaviour. Afterwards, the podcast crew talk a bit out CGM’s Brand of the Year—the nominee’s, their reasons for nomination, and what makes them such unique brands.

After that, the gang discusses the newest situation with Scarlet Johansson and Disney—a lawsuit was filed by Johansson that alleges her salary was contingent on theatrical sales, and Disney released Black Widow on streaming services which would undoubtedly affect ticket sales. After that debacle, the gang talks a bit about the how Gamestop is rebranding it’s Canadian stores from EB Games, simply to Gamestop—it feels like the end of an era.

As the podcast concludes the gang talks about Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (I–III), the Netflix Masters of the Universe, Swords of Legends Online, and Rocket League.

About the Castors: