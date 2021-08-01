Editor’s Choice: Top 5 Final Fantasy Re-Release Ideas

The first three games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters series arrived this week, with a new take on the series’ 8-bit roots. But what else would we like to see get a new chance on modern consoles?

Over the last thirty-four years, Square Enix has released hundreds of Final Fantasy titles, but only fifteen are numbered “main series” games. The rest have been either various spin-offs and sequels, or remakes and ports, like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. If you’ve read our review, you’ll know that I love this reinterpretation of the NES/Famicom-era trio—so what else could be pulled from the franchise’s history and given new life on new hardware?

Since revisions and history lessons are as fundamental to the franchise as the core games themselves, here are five other Final Fantasy games that deserve the honour.

The PSP version of Dissidia Final Fantasy deserves another chance for today’s audiences. (Square Enix)

Dissidia Duodecim Final Fantasy

Look past the indecipherable Latin subtitle to find a pretty great fighting game with unique RPG elements. The heroes and villains of the series clashed in a multiverse crossover, caught up in a struggle between the warring gods Chaos and Cosmos. Combatants would build their “Brave” value with basic attacks, then unleash stronger attacks to deplete their target’s HP by that value. Great mechanics aside, it was thrilling to see heroes like Cloud, Lightning, and the Onion Knight battling Garland, Exdeath, and Kuja.

Dissidia Duodecim was the PSP sequel, but contained the entire story of the first game and an expanded roster. It would be a perfect fit for something like the Switch—and might make up for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT‘s underwhelming attempt to reinvent the concept.

Zack’s story will be retold in Ever Crisis, but Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII was a good game in its own right. (Square Enix)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Like the original Dissidia games, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII remains somewhat trapped on the PSP. It told the story of Cloud’s mentor, Zack Fair, as a prequel to the original epic. We not only saw Sephiroth before his villainous turn, but got to experience the tragic backstory of Zack’s own mentor, Angeal, and the origins of the iconic Buster Sword. It also featured a pretty fun battle system that functions as a precursor for the Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s engine, but with the added element of a slot machine system for random buffs.

This story will be retold in the upcoming Ever Crisis, a reimagining of all the previous FFVII stories in one mobile engine, so in a sense this wish is already coming true. But it is a shame to lose the game’s engine—and of course, that gut-wrenching ending—while its 300 side missions could be reimagined as something more compelling.

People are still playing FFXI, but it’s daunting for newcomers who want to see the story. (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XI

We almost got a Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters-style retelling of the Final Fantasy XI story, but the project was recently cancelled after years of development behind closed doors. Square Enix’s original MMORPG is still going strong after almost twenty years of service, but it can be daunting and impenetrable for would-be newcomers. Many want to see what the story is all about, after seeing Vana’diel’s characters in other spin-offs. Sadly a monthly fee and uncountable hours of catch-up turn many off of the concept altogether. Hopefully another alternative can be found.

Some games’ reputations improve with time, and the Final Fantasy XIII games might be better received today. (Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy XIII Trilogy

The last few single-player, main series entries took a lot of flack when they first launched. Final Fantasy XII got a second chance with its Zodiac Age HD Remaster, and XV was greatly improved by its Royal Edition update. Lightning’s saga, however, has not had a proper chance to reinvent itself. Final Fantasy XIII launched in 2010 and divided fans with its linear story, and its sequels XIII-2 and Lightning Returns further muddied the waters with time travel and looming apocalypses.

Now eleven years later, the time is ripe for a repackaging, if not a more involved remaster in the spirit of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Xbox owners will likely get a new chance to play them via Game Pass before such an update comes to be, however.

Final Fantasy Tactics, like the first main games, has an outdated smartphone app. (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Tactics

One of the first spin-offs for the franchise, Final Fantasy Tactics was launched in the shadow of Final Fantasy VII‘s looming success and fell by the wayside with a cult following. Square Enix followed it up on the GBA and DS with the Tactics Advance series, but these sequels put aside the original’s serious tone while also embracing a more restrictive game engine.

The PSP received the excellent update War of the Lions, but like previous titles on the list, this version is now locked on Sony’s ill-fated handhelds, or an old mobile app. The Pixel Remasters series was partly brought about to replace similar smartphone apps, so why not follow them up with a fresh Tactics revival?

Playing FFVIII remastered on a break. Seems they forgot to remaster Cid after his speech or he's part of the pre-rendered background? pic.twitter.com/CcK8pUwfHC — Cheap Brunch (Enker_) (@Enker_) March 17, 2021

Honourable Mention: Final Fantasy VIII

Technically Final Fantasy VIII received an HD remaster back in 2019, but it was a half-effort. Character models look beautiful, but the PSone-era backgrounds are still pre-rendered. As a result there are instances where you’ll see flat NPCs melted into the scenery next to your fully polygonal Squall, including one mission briefing with Headmaster Cid. Maybe we can blame Sorceress Ultimecia and her Time Compression for this jarring clash, but either way I would love to see my personal favourite Final Fantasy get a proper overhaul.

There you have it, five prime candidates for a Pixel Remasters-style revival! Which of these do you think is most likely to happen, or will Square Enix pull a totally different moogle out of their hat for their next ports?