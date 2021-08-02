Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Gets a 2022 Release Date, First Image

Amazon has announced that its live-action The Lord of the Rings series will premiere on September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Although the new series doesn’t currently have a name, it will be available in more than 240 different countries and territories, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. The image above was also released by Amazon as a very first look at the show, and according to IGN, it’s from the first episode. It shows a lone figure standing in a field overlooking Rivendell, the legendary Elven city. Below you can see the updated synopsis of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series.

“The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

The Lord of the Rings is Amazon Studios’ biggest undertaking yet, as the company bought the television rights to the series for $250 million in 2017. At that time Amazon made a commitment for a whopping five seasons, working in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate, Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema on production. The first season has officially finished filming in New Zealand.

While most of the details on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings are still unknown, we do know the series will be directed by J.A. Bayona, as well as a few of the cast members that will be featured. Will Poulter (The Chronicles of Narnia, Maze Runner) will play Beldor, Markella Kavenagh (My First Summer, The Cry) will play Tyra, and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones, Birdsong) will take on the role of the currently unnamed villain.