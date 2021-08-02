Ric Flair, Exciting 16-Time World Champion, Has Left The WWE

Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, was released by WWE on Monday after ‘The Nature Boy’ and 16-time world champion requested his release.

The Nature Boy is jet flyin’ out of the WWE. This comes on the heels of the WWE shock releasing Bray Wyatt, WWE legend Flair asked Vince McMahon directly to have his current deal axed, effectively ending his current legends contract.

Ric Flair had retired from his 35-year-long career of performing in matches with his last in-ring performance (with WWE) being against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XXIV. He remained a constant pillar in WWE storylines, being utilized wherever the WWE saw fit to place him, mostly with his daughter Charlotte Flair.

‘The Nature Boy’ was most recently involved in a storyline with superstar Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair, where he was less than pleased with the direction the storyline took. Flair said “In this instance, I didn’t. It didn’t make a difference. One thing I’ve learned is that you’re not going to win a war when someone has their mind made up. She (Charlotte) most definitely didn’t like it.” in regard to how comfortable he was in this storyline in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

With this creative difference, Ric Flair also noted that Vince McMahon always viewed him as the “kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’,” personality that he had made popular decades prior, which was the focus of this storyline with Lacey Evans.

With Ric Flair’s exit, Charlotte Flair stays as one of WWE’s top televised competitors as she is still heavily involved with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and has an upcoming Triple-Threat match against new champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at WWE Summerslam.

The most recent legendary wrestler to leave WWE was Sting back in early 2020. The wrestler has always had a good repertoire with Flair as they have had many clashes over the years. Since then both have attained legendary status, and both are inducted into WWE’s hall of fame. Sting signed a contract with competitor AEW, where he has seen a successful resurgence of his career. With The Nature Boy’s new free agent status, time will tell where he eventually ends up.