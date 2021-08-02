Venom 2’s New Trailer Unleashes Carnage

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, giving a great look at the iconic villain, as well as Woody Harrelson’s character.

The trailer starts out with the typical tug-of-war battle between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom, as Eddy still struggles to set the “no eating people” boundary for the alien life form. Pretty quickly after that, however, we start to see more of Woody Harrelson’s character, Cletus Kasady, a serial killer that requests Eddie to tell his story.

Cletus is obsessed with Eddie, and the trailer shows the downright weird origin story for Carnage in this film. After biting Eddie’s arm and drinking down some blood, he gains the power of Carnage and breaks free from prison. It seems like the Venom symbiote, somehow, produces a kind of offspring that bonds with Cletus, without the knowledge of Eddie, of course.

The rest of the trailer shows off the fearsome power of Carnage as it absolutely wrecks anyone that tries to fight it. One particularly gruesome scene sees Carnage thrust its lengthy tongue down someone’s throat. You can see the full trailer down below.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis, who might be best known for playing the roles of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, Caesar in Planet of the Apes, and Klaw in Black Panther. This is Serkis’ biggest directorial effort to date, as he previously directed the Netflix film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and the TV film The Ruins of Empires.

Apart from Hardy and Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also features Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, and Naomie Harris as Shriek, who in the comics is the lover of Cletus Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24, 2021.