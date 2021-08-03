Samsung Galaxy Book Go now Available in Canada

Samsung have announced The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available to purchase online and in store.

Canadian buyers interested in the device can purchase the laptop on Samsung Canada’s website, Samsung Experience Stores, and Best Buy Canada locations. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was revealed back in June and features an advanced and energy-efficient processor/chipset from Qualcomm. One of the device’s main features is that it was designed to effortlessly connect to other Galaxy devices.

Users with a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, users can answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone. That’s not all though, for example, users can extend their screen to a Galaxy Tab S7 series through ‘Second Screen’ for dual monitor productivity. Galaxy Buds owners can use the device’s ‘Easy Bluetooth Connection’ to easily the buds as headphones.

“Earlier this year, Samsung launched an entirely new category of PCs designed to connect seamlessly with Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables for an enhanced ecosystem experience,” Samsung Canada Senior Director of Mobile Product Management and Services, Steven Cull said. “Combining powerful performance with portability, the Galaxy Book Go boosts productivity and efficiency to empower today’s mobile-first consumer.”

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go weighs approximately 3.04 lbs and features a 180-degree folding hinge, Windows 10 as its operating system (will be compatible with Windows 11 when it publicly launches), Dolby Atmos soundscape, a long-lasting battery and much more.

Below is a full breakdown of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go’s specs for anyone interested in what exactly is inside Samsung’s Galaxy laptop:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Processor / Chipset: Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (Kryo™ 468 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.55 GHz)

Graphic: Qualcomm® Adreno

Display: 14.0″ FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x Memory (On BD 4 GB)

Storage 64 GB eUFS or 128 GB eUFS

Optical Drive: None

Colour: Mystic Silver

Multimedia: Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Dolby Atmos Internal Digital Mic 720p HD Camera

Network: 802.11 ac (2×2) Bluetooth v5.1

Ports: 2 USB Type-C 1 USB2.0 MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader 1 Headphone-out/Mic-in Combo

Input: Island-type keyboard Touchpad

Security: Nano Security Slot TPM

Power: 42.3 Wh (Typical) 25 W USB Type-C Adapter



The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be available starting August 3rd, 2021 in Mystic Silver and Canadians can purchase the device starting at $419.99 CAD. Samsung states the device will be available in 64 or 128 GB and that the screen will measure at 12.75 inches.