Met Gala, Sundance Film Festival, and Other Events Requiring Proof Vaccination

Met Gala, Sundance Film Festival, and Cirque Du Soleil are three major events that are now requiring attendees to observe specific rules in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate and spread.

Coronavirus continues to interrupt and cause problems for the entertainment industry. The Met Gala will be complying with New York City’s COVID-19 mandates and is requiring proof of vaccination and requiring masks when indoors, except when eating or drinking. The event is also going to have an all-vegan menu too, with ten different chefs from New York City.

Sundance Film Festival is keeping it reel too and playing it safe too. The festival is scheduled for January 2022 but the organization is being smart and thinking about the future. They announced all participants must be fully vaccinated.

Met Gala festival director, Tabitha Jackson, isn’t leaving room for any confusion either. She recently spoke with Deadline and said, “We are providing this information now to ensure that all in-person participants feel comfortable attending, and can adjust their travel plans if needed.”

In what might be a historic first, Cirque Du Soleil is not being flexible. The magical acrobatics show wants to make sure its guests, performers, and staff are all safe so the organization is taking precautions as well. In a statement to KTNV Las Vegas, the organization said “all show staff, artists and technicians to be fully vaccinated prior to reopening.”

And while they aren’t requiring audience members to be vaccinated, they did say anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated will need to take regular tests. It sounds like it’d be simpler to just require everyone to be vaccinated but at least they’re making safety a priority.

COVID-19 cases have continued to surge across the world, despite vaccinations rolling out to so many people. The increased cases have also led to new variants that carry unique attributes, like spreading faster or causing “more severe illness in young people.” It’s for these reasons and more that the CDC recommends still wearing a mask indoors.