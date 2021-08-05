Streets of Rage 4 Dev Dotemu Aquired by Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive has officially acquired the indie developer Dotemu, best known as the devs behind Streets of Rage 4.

Dotemu was first established in 2007 and has helped with development on countless games since then. Most recently the company worked on the updated releases of Windjammers, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and of course Streets of Rage 4.

Focus Home Interactive, on the other hand, is the publisher behind acclaimed games like Greedfall, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and more. Dotemu joins the publisher as its third subsidiary, behind Deck 13 (The Surge, The Surge 2) and Streum On Studio (Necromunda: Hired Gun).

Cyrille Imbert, CEO and executive producer at Dotemu commented on the acquisition, saying

Joining the Focus Home Interactive Group was an obvious choice for Dotemu. We share the same passion for video games, the same desire to improve, as well as the same values of respect and benevolence towards our partners and teams. While continuing its activities, this new collaboration will allow Dotemu to benefit from the incontestable expertise of Focus Home Interactive’s teams for the production of AA titles and thus launch the production of future remakes or sequels on licenses of first-generation 3D consoles (the games of the early 2000s).

While retaining the editorial and strategic independence that has made it so successful, Dotemu will be able to give even greater ambition to its projects and give itself the means to broaden the range of services offered to studios, in order to guarantee the success of their productions on the retro label as well as on the publishing label The Arcade Crew. Therefore, Dotemu is ideally positioned to achieve its ambitious growth plan to triple its turnover in the medium term. My mission will also be to share Dotemu’s expertise with Focus Home Interactive’s teams, to select and convince talented teams to join the Group in order to build, together, a key player in the video game industry on a global scale.

The acquisition cost Focus Home Interactive nearly €38.5 million. At the time of acquisition the studio is also working on Windjammers 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, and Metal Slug Tactics.