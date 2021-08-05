Nintendo Switch Shocking Sales Top 89 Million, Software Sales Updated

Nintendo’s latest financial results reveal that the Nintendo Switch has now topped 89.04 million units sold worldwide.

This means the Switch is now officially the seventh best-selling console of all time, beating out the PlayStation 3’s roughly 88 million lifetime sales. Interestingly, this also puts the Switch quite close to the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii, which sits at 101.6 million.

The Nintendo Switch’s sales have certainly slowed over the last couple of years, but this update comes months before Nintendo is set to release the first hardware iteration for the console, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Nintendo released the latest software sales figures for some of the most recent titles released, including New Pokemon Snap and Super Mario 3D World.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68 million New Pokemon Snap – 2.07 million (New) Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34 million (New) Miitopia – 1.04 million (New)

The top ten best-selling Nintendo games have also been updating, with Mario Kart 7 Deluxe still having a healthy lead at the number one spot with a whopping 38 million copies. You can see the full list below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33.89 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23.20 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.85 million Super Mario Odyssey – 21.40 million Super Mario Party – 15.72 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.57 million Splatoon 2 – 12.45 million Ring Fit Adventure – 11.26 million

Nintendo has a big year ahead of it with the new model and a host of high-profile games, so it’s easy to see the Nintendo Switch hitting 100 million sales before long. Before the end of the year, Nintendo will release No More Heroes 3, Metroid Dread, WarioWare: Get It Together, and Mario Party Superstars. Meanwhile, 2022 will see the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope, and more. Needless to say, Nintendo still has some big days ahead of it with the Switch.