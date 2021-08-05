Samsung Unveils the New Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced it is launching its next-generation curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9.

The new monitor comes packed with Quantum Matrix, Mini LED Display and HDR 2,000 technology to deliver a groundbreaking and immersive gaming experience. The Odyssey Neo G9 follow the previous launch of the Odyssey G9 in 2020 which pushed the boundaries of premium gaming monitors with smooth and brilliant picture quality.

The addition of the Quantum Mini LED curved display give users a clear detail of what’s on the screen no matter what game is being played. A standstill picture can look good, but how does it do in motion? Well when paired with Quantum Matrix Technology, a superfast refresh rate and response time delivers a superb dynamic picture and premium performance for all gamers.

“At Samsung, we are committed to demonstrating our leadership in the gaming market through new and immersive gaming experiences,” Samsung Canada VP/Head of Consumer Electronics, Pat Bugos said. “With this year’s launch of the Odyssey Neo G9, we are excited to continue building our momentum with a state-of-the-art gaming monitor for Canadian consumers.”

Odyssey Neo G9 features 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio (5,120×1,440 resolution), 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time, 1000R curvature of the monitor, CoreSync and more.

Below is a much more in-depth look at the specs of the Odyssey Neo G9:

Display Screen Size: 49” Flat / Curved: 1000R Curved Aspect Ratio: 32:9 Brightness (Typical): 420 cd/㎡ Peak Brightness (Typical): 2000 cd/㎡ HDR: Yes HDR 10+: Yes Contrast Ratio Static: 1,000,000 : 1 Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 Response Time: 1ms (GTG) Refresh Rate: 240Hz Viewing Angle 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Gaming Feature FreeSync: Premium Pro G-Sync: Compatible Auto Source Switch +: Yes

Interface Display Port: 1.4 (1EA) HDMI: 2.1 (2EA) Headphone: Yes USB Ports: 2EA

Design Colour: Black Stand Type: HAS Tilt: Yes Swivel: Yes Wall Mount: Yes (100×100)



Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 with Quantum Mini LED is available for pre-order and is expected to launch in Canada later this year.