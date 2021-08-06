FX Reveals First Trailer for Y: The Last Man

Y: The Last Man is the latest comic book adaptation from FX and the latest trailer immediately paints a detailed picture of this gritty, post-apocalyptic world.

A significant amount of the population has died and the all-women society is working together to rebuild and find out what caused every man to die — except one. Y: The Last Man has been in development for a long time. The first trailer simultaneously blends mystery and action as James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’ bubbles above the boiling chaos unfolding on the world below. The 60-issue comic, created by Brian K. Vaughan, tells the tale of a plague that wipes out everything on Earth with a Y-chromosome. I haven’t read the comic book series but the trailer certainly makes the show look interesting, especially for Hulu (or Disney bundle) subscribers, since it will be available at no additional cost.

The cast includes Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown, the senator turned president, after the commander-in-chief succumbs to the plague. She is also the mother of Yorick Brown, the only man spared by the plague. He’s the lone surviving cisgender male in a world burning and screaming as the world starts to collapse. There hasn’t been a shortage of post-apocalyptic series and films but this does look unique in many ways.

Casting changes and COVID-19 have all led to production delays but the show will finally be premiering next month. Y: The Last Man will debut on September 13, 2021. The show’s production crew and staff largely consist of women, which is exciting to hear. Sometimes shows put women in front of the cameras but then fail to do so behind the camera.

The first two episodes are also written and directed by women as well. Showrunner Eliza Clark wrote the first two episodes and Louise Friedberg helped bring her vision to life as the director. The comic book series is available to purchase or read online for anyone interested in learning more about Y: The Last Man before the series premiere.