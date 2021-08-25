deadmau5 Announces Oberhasli, Exclusive to Core on PC

Well, it looks like deadmau5 is getting into game development as the electric artist has announced the development of Oberhasli, an interactive music and entertainment experience that’s exclusively coming to Core on October 14th.

The announcement was revealed during Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley. The game is described as an “evolving social space and virtual music experience” where fans can hang out, attend concerts, listen to music performances and engage with deadmau5, Oberhasli‘s director. For anyone unfamiliar with Core, it’s kind of reminiscent of Dreams as Core is a portal where users can use the platform’s development tools to create their own games on the Core like multiplayer games, virtual worlds and more.

Core users can unleash their game design imagination and play unique takes on different games like shooters, RPGs, party games and so much more from a global community of creators. The developer and operator of Core, Manticore Games has made the game radically accessible with its game construction kit and social entertainment platform, all-in-one.

“Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer,” Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 said in a statement. “The amazing thing about Core is that anyone can jump in and create content regardless of experience or resources.

“We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’s no shelf life to them. With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists’ metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events.”

Concert performance in a video game isn’t exactly a brand-new idea as it’s been popularly used in games like Fortnite. Musicians like Travis Scott, Marshmello, and Chance the Rapper are just some artists that have held concerts in the Battle Royale game. The difference between Epic Games’ hugely popular game and Oberhasli is that the game was developed as an interactive music space in mind inside Core‘s upcoming evolving online world.

Anyone interested in Oberhasli can expect to socialize with other players, play games, listen to live music performances, interactive content and more, all curated by Zimmerman in an entertainment metaverse experience. When Oberhasli launches on October 14th it will debut with an “exclusive live music performance featuring deadmau5 and friends”.

The upcoming release isn’t the first time deadmau5 has collaborated with the Core platform. Earlier this summer, Core creators were asked to create their best dystopian worlds. Any user creations that made the cut would be featured in a new music video for deadmau5’ single, When The Summer Dies featuring musician, singer and songwriter, Lights.

“We’re so happy to be working with deadmau5 again to bring this truly innovative vision of his to life,” Manticore Games CEO and co-founder, Frederic Descamps said. “We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt – it’s a persistent home for all things deadmau5 inside of Core.”

More details about Oberhasli will be revealed later as the game leads closer to its October 14th launch. Until then, anyone interested in trying the Core platform can download the platform out for free on the Epic Games Store. If players end up trying out Core before August 29th, they will unlock a Gamescom t-shirt and hoodie for free.