Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live: Exciting Recap on the Event

On the heels of the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, the opening night of Gamescom is here and we got you with all of the news.

Opening Night Live is finally upon us for Gamescom 2021.

Geoff Keighley is here to provide all fans with all of the news that is sure to ignite interest in many upcoming titles from huge developers, to indie gaming. Gamescom 2021 unleased many new trailers, gameplay, news, and other goodies in their massive kick-off show that strangely took place as the second in the event, after Microsoft’s.

Kicking off with a loud bang, and a gunshot at that is the previously rumored Saint’s Row reboot which retains its comedy aspect from previous entries in the series. With antics such as driving vehicles on a roof, and cars disobeying the laws of gravity, Saint’s Row hasn’t lost its charm of not taking itself too seriously. Then a very brief snippet of gameplay was shown coinciding with what’s to expect from the series, power weapons, action, and explosions were shown in the pre-alpha footage. February 2022 release incoming.

Marvel Midnight Suns is a game featuring Marvel heroes such as Dr. Strange and Ghost Rider in footage shown, with X-Men being prominently featured in an exciting cinematic trailer. The game features a brand new superhero getting resurrected fighting alongside Marvel heroes. Featuring tactical RPG gameplay and a bond system that affects gameplay. March 2022 release. There will be more details regarding gameplay coming September 1.

Call of Duty: Vanguard walloped fans with a huge campaign gameplay segment. CoD: Vanguard Tells of the special forces, showing gameplay plucked directly from the game in what promises to tell a brand new story of WWII. The gameplay is very similar to Half-life’s any method necessary fast pace, along with parkour elements from Dying Light. As the world crumbles around the player, you will have to act fast to survive. Answer the call on November 5.

A Halo Infinite cinematic sequence immediately introduces a covenant ship in a futuristic setting. Drop pods deploy Spartans in this multiplayer mode. “Together we are unstoppable,” indeed. Halo Multiplayer will be Free to Play, and on December 8 will see Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer launching together to finish the fight. This is especially noteworthy considering the backlash from a previously announced separation of the two. No mention of whether the co-op campaign will be available on the release date though.

Halo Elite series 2 controller with a Master Chief Mjolnir armor motif is also coming, along with a limited Xbox Series X console, both can be preordered now with the console launching on November 15.

Cult of the Lamb, a roguelike game from Devolver studios sees a lamb fight back against its would-be executioners utilizing magic and sharp things to stave off hungry assailants. “Beware the False prophecies,” as you rescue other barnyard animals. Release date TBA.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is a side-scrolling beat-em-up shown in a style VERY similar to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Allowing 4 player co-op and exciting turtle antics, it promises to allow more playable characters than the titular turtles including April O Neil. Release date is later this year.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania gameplay was shown introducing Morgana as playable, from blockbuster hit Persona 5, although she is not a monkey. Join the mania on launch day October 5.

Splitgate announced a brand new update called Season 0 for their first-person arcade-style shooter. The announcement was made as was the information it is free to play was.

🚨Splitgate Season 0 is now LIVE!



New Features in Season 0:

– New Map: Karman Station! 🛰️

– New Battle Pass with 100 Levels! 💯

– New Gamemode: Contamination! ~brains… 🧟

– And much, MUCH more!



Check out the full Patch Notes here ➡ https://t.co/u5tpIiaTn9 pic.twitter.com/yaB0WVLUmi — Splitgate – Season 0 (@Splitgate) August 25, 2021

Century Age of Ashes is releasing November 18 on Steam, and says players can be a human or a dragon.

Strikers then announced a UFL soccer game that is free to play on all major platforms.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play all 9 epic films in one huge LEGO game. Featuring full voice acting and the classic LEGO charm fans have come to expect with their series of games. Funny enough, when the release date for Spring 2022 was announced Yoda chimed in that “you are not ready.”

The Outlast Trials continues to terrify horror genre fans everywhere in this new trailer that cryptically shows flashes of creepy imagery in what’s sure to cause players many changes of clothes. Small instances of happy propaganda add to the eerie atmosphere Outlast provides. Return to the asylum in 2022.

A more E for Everyone experience called Dokev was shown after, including world reveal gameplay. This Action Adventure allows many means of travel including inline skating, skateboarding, driving, boating, and umbrella floating through the environment. Dokev‘s release date is TBA.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 brought fans back to prehistoric roots in the sequel of Evolution, with alpha game footage that allows players to build their very own Jurassic World similar to the Coaster Tycoon games, where the player is the god of the park. Get prehistoric on November 9.

Far Cry 6 shows villainous Giancarlo Esposito in true form. The previous trailer showed the evil Anton Castillo killing an entire boat of innocents, this trailer shows why the player must fight back against his tyranny in the all-new official story trailer for Far Cry 6. We eat the lambs on October 7.

Blood Hunt, the vampire action RPG third-person shooter hybrid was shown off next. Showcasing many powers and gameplay elements, while introducing gamers to an in-game clan of vampires. Early Access begins on Steam on September 7.

Bandai’s World Premiere of Park Beyond slid in afterward, breaking the fourth wall and allowing the player to be an interactable character by the NPCs in this Park building simulator. The park will open in 2022.

Jett: The Far Shore is a unique interstellar exploration adventure title that features large environments in what’s sure to “Tread lightly.” Coming October 5 to PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store.

PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West, the sequel to its award-winning predecessor showed off gameplay clips while announcing its release date of February 2022. An enhanced performance update of Horizon: Zero Dawn will surely keep fans sated, as it releases today.

New World, Amazon’s first foray into gaming shows what the MMO could look like. Featuring massive landscpaes and massive battles for MMO fans in a medieval setting. Open Beta arrives from September 9 to September 12. The game’s full launch is on September 28. The game promises to keep players coming back long after release with regular updates.

The introduction of an entirely new mobile game called Tales of Luminaria, an entirely new adventure in the Tales series of games, has a release that is yet to be announced. Those who want Tales gameplay not on mobile devices however were not left in the dark, as Tales of Arise was revealed to have a new demo out that is playable today.

Gamescom 2021 showed a world premiere of Oberhasli, a deadmau5 game experience that is ambitious and interactive.

An event from Horizon: Zero Dawn, sees the character Aloy join the global phenomenon Genshin Impact, as its first crossover playable character. Impact incoming on September 1.

Gamescom 2021 and its massive Opening Night Live ended with a huge new feature video of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which is sure to have players dive back into Hideo Kojima’s delivery action-adventure once again. The many new features, along with the definitive edition of the title, will leave you stranded on September 24.

For all of the fans that are following along live, you can catch all of the latest news for Gamescom 2021 on their site.