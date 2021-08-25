GameSir launches Lightning version of its hugely popular X2 mobile phone controller and announces F7 claw availability on Amazon

New GameSir Lightning version reduces lag when playing games and offers pass through charging. LONDON Aug 25thth 2021: GameSir, a leading provider of innovative, high quality gaming peripherals is pleased to announce the launch of the new X2 Lightning model of the incredibly popular GameSir X2 mobile gaming controller which is fully compatible with iPhones on iOS 13 and above. GameSir has also announced that its GameSir F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller, compatible with iPads and Android tablets, is now available to purchase on Amazon. The X2 Lightning is available now from the GameSir website for $69.99/£51.99. Amazon and Amazon UK are expected to stock within the next months. The F7 Claw is now available on Amazon.com and the GameSir website for $39.99/£33.99. X2 Lightning Mobile Gaming controller Following on from the success and rave reviews of the X2 Type C and Bluetooth Mobile Game Controllers which were designed to give users an outstanding cloud gaming experience on platforms such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Vortex, GameSir has now developed a Lightning version of the X2, exclusively for iPhones with iOS 13 and above. The X2 Lightning version is compatible with Apple Arcade and MFi games and like its predecessors, is designed to provide a full array of controls. Thanks to the direct connection, lag is minimised to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. With iPhones getting bigger and more powerful to ensure they can handle the ever-increasingly complex games played on them, the X2 Lightning version will keep gamers ahead of delay, for the smoothest gameplay experience.

The X2 Lightning features a split design that includes a joystick on both the left and the right sides and ABXY buttons. The L1/L2 and R1/R2 trigger buttons are micro switches with a small contact gap and high sensitivity for a realistic gaming experience. The buttons come with a lifespan of up to 3 million presses so gamers do not need to worry about wearing them out! The simple design will expand to securely hold iPhones measuring up to 173mm, and the soft rubber grips will ensure a comfortable hold throughout any gaming session.

For gamers requiring the option to play anytime whilst charging their devices, the X2 Lightning controller now includes pass-through charging, allowing gamers to play anywhere the mood for gaming arises, so non-stop gaming is truly guaranteed.

The GameSir X2 Lightning version is available from the GameSir website for $69.99/£51.99

Amazon and Amazon UK are expected to stock within the next X months.

F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller

The GameSir F7 Claw tablet controller is the world’s first capacitive gamepad for tablets and is compatible with any Android and iPad tablets with a thickness range of 6 – 12mm and offers the user a stunning, ergonomic six finger ‘Claw’ game playing arrangement. The F7 Claw has been designed for on-screen control games where, unlike Bluetooth controllers where the user has to install other apps for key mapping, users can start playing directly without this extra effort.

The F7 Claw simply attaches to the tablet using a strong, tight and secure suction cup design and, when in place, it allows the gamer to utilise the ‘trigger’ buttons, It includes R1/R2 and L1 and L2 as well as two “Turbo” buttons which, when pressed, control the burst frequency of the R1 and L1 buttons respectively; making them ideal for all onscreen control FPS & TPS games.

Three different turbo modes are available, 3, 6 and 9, which control the speed of the turbo, whilst a long press for three seconds enables recording mode so gamers can capture the best moments. The micro mechanical buttons for quick action together with the advanced chip for fast response and sensitive trigger operation, ensure gamers will always be on the front foot whilst playing. The F7 Claw also boasts an amazing 120 hour playing time with 200 day standby time, all from a charge of just 2 hours, using the Type-C connector.

The F7 Claw is now available on Amazon.com and the GameSir website for $39.99/£33.99.

GameSir also have an affiliate program with Webgains offering up to 10 percent commission rate.

About GameSir:

Founded in 2010, GameSir is one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming peripherals, providing high-tech gaming hardware and excellent gaming experience for every gamer. In the name of “Gaming is Winning”, GameSir know exactly what each gamer really crave – the accurate control and enhanced gaming experience. Therefore, they tested every potential solution to meet the needs of gamers, which is the GameSir mission.

For more information, visit www.GameSir.hk