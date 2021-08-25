Saints Row Reboot is Happening, Launching on February 25th

Well while not surprising it has been revealed during Opening Night Live that a Saints Row reboot is officially happening and it’s not that far away from release as it’s launching on February 25th, 2022.

The announcement isn’t that surprising as the publisher, last week in a tease Deep Silver hasn’t been shying away from its upcoming plans for the franchise. The tease was originally posted by Opening Night Live host, Geoff Keighley who linked a bit.ly link that brought users to Saints Row‘s website basically telling fans that Saint Row is going to have a presence at the show and that ended up being true.

It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten a new Saint Row game, the franchise never released an original game in the franchise on last-gen hardware as the last game, Saints Row IV released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 but ports did follow.

The Volition-developed reboot is set to take place in a city that looks inspired by American southwest locals which is known as Santo Ileso. The Saints Row reboot announcement trailer shows off mostly CGI cutscenes to give players an idea of the game. The trailer features desert roads which gives Santo Ileso a Las Vegas distinct energy to it. The game is set to put you in the shoes of a customizable character and their three friends, together they build a criminal empire while taking down the three opposing factions.

If you’ve never played any of the Saints Row games, think of the GTA with a cartoon dialled turned up to eleven. The series was originally a GTA-inspired game that evolved into a humorous parody/spoof on franchises like Mass Effect. The last Saints Row game featured superpowers and aliens but the reboot looks much more grounded comparatively, it stills feels like a cartoon but you know not as much out there as Saints Row IV, for now anyway.

The Saints Row Reboot is set to launch on February 25th, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.