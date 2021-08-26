Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed

Opening Night Live officially kicked off gamescom this week, another way the event is celebrating this week is with the gamescom Awards for this year’s event.

The nominees were already announced before Geoff Keighley’s two-hour kick off show and includes nominations across 22 categories. The jury to determine the nominees was determined by an international jury of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators and included our own Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye.

Below are the official winners of each category. Find out who won in each respected categories which includes anticipated titles, ongoing games, best announcement, best trailer and much more as wel will update the list with winners throughout the week!

Best PC Game

Age of Empires IV – Microsoft

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment (Winner)

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Xbox Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6 –Ubisoft

Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft (Winner)

Best Action Adventure Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft

Halo Infinite – Microsoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Ubisoft

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run! – PlayTogether Studio

Super Dungeon Maker – rokaplay

Best Indie Game

Dorfromantik – Toukana Interactive

Inua – Arte France

Lost in Random – Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Encased – Koch Media

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22 – astragon Entertainment

Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio

FIFA 22 – Electronic Arts

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3 – SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite – Microsoft

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Electronic Arts

Black Desert Online – Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity – Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

Dice Legacy – Koch Media / DESTINYbit

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

tERRORbane – Whisper Interactive

