Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed

Across 22 Categories
Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed
Avatar
| Aug 26, 2021

Opening Night Live officially kicked off gamescom this week, another way the event is celebrating this week is with the gamescom Awards for this year’s event.

The nominees were already announced before Geoff Keighley’s two-hour kick off show and includes nominations across 22 categories. The jury to determine the nominees was determined by an international jury of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators and included our own Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye.

Below are the official winners of each category. Find out who won in each respected categories which includes anticipated titles, ongoing games, best announcement, best trailer and much more as wel will update the list with winners throughout the week!

Best PC Game

  • Age of Empires IV – Microsoft
  • Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment (Winner)

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)
  • Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Xbox Game

  • Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Far Cry 6 –Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft (Winner)

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft
  • Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

  • Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite – Microsoft
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Ubisoft

Best Family Game

  • Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft
  • Run Prop, Run! – PlayTogether Studio
  • Super Dungeon Maker – rokaplay

Best Indie Game

  • Dorfromantik – Toukana Interactive
  • Inua – Arte France
  • Lost in Random – Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

  • Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Encased – Koch Media
  • Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio
  • Farming Simulator 22 – astragon Entertainment
  • Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio
  • FIFA 22 – Electronic Arts
  • Riders Republic – Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV – Microsoft
  • Company of Heroes 3 – SEGA
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Halo Infinite – Microsoft
  • Riders Republic – Ubisoft
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends – Electronic Arts
  • Black Desert Online – Pearl Abyss Corp.
  • Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity – Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

  • Dice Legacy – Koch Media / DESTINYbit
  • Riders Republic – Ubisoft
  • tERRORbane – Whisper Interactive

Best Announcement

  • All announcements, reveals or premieres of Gamescom’s partners during Gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.

Best Lineup

  • All gamescom partners having submitted to gamescom award 2021 are eligible.

Best of Gamescom

  • All category winners of the category groups Genre and Platform are eligible for the main award Best of gamescom.

Best Trailer

  • All trailers of gamescom’s partners shown at gamescom: Opening Night Live are eligible.

Best Streamer

  • Select partner streamers and content creators are eligible in online voting

Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award

  • Nominees in all Genre and Platform categories are eligible in the online voting

HEART OF GAMING Award

  • Each and every gamescom highlight is eligible for this extraordinary award: not only games, add-ons, and technologies, but also people, institutions, companies, concepts, or terms.
File Under: Awards, Gamescom