Tales of Luminaria Gets First Details In Famitsu Interview

Tales of Luminaria was a surprise announcement during the gamescom Opening Night live event, and now the upcoming mobile game has received its first details courtesy of Famitsu.

As reported by RPG Site, the interview features comments from Yusuke Tomizawa, the general producer of the Tales series, as well as Yasuhiro Ikeno, the producer of Tales‘ mobile games. The biggest difference between Tales of Luminaria and past mobile titles is that this is an original story that focuses on a new cast of characters, instead of using cameo characters from the rest of the series.

Tales of Crestoria is the most recent mobile title, which features a turn-based battle system. Tales of Luminaria will return to the classic action combat of the franchise, with a 3D combat system that looks very similar to the console titles.

Interestingly, Tales of Luminaria will have over 12 playable characters, all of which are made by a currently unnamed character designer who’s working on the Tales series for the first time. The interview also points out that none of the characters are considered the main hero or heroine, and it’s more of an equal split between all of them.

The final piece of the interview mentions that Bandai Namco is serious about bringing a worldwide release to Tales of Luminaria, thus its announcement at gamescom and not a Japan-focused event. More info on the game will be revealed during a livestream in September 2021.

Apart from Tales of Luminaria, the next mothership title, Tales of Arise, is set to release on September 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Bandai Namco has released the gorgeous opening animation for Tales of Arise done by Ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer, and a demo for the game is currently available on all platforms.