Paw Patrol and More Coming to Knowledge Network, Free Across Canada

British Columbia's Knowledge Network is excited to introduce the Knowledge Kids app and website to the rest of Canada, right before the new Fall lineup, which parents and kids will be sure to love!

Knowledge Network has a variety of content that's specifically chosen for kids between the ages of two and eight. There are hundreds of full-length episodes that should appeal to kids in that age range. There are educational and entertaining series like Paw Patrol, Wild Kratts, and Clifford the Big Red Dog, and much, much more.

Knowledge Network has several key focus points for the content that's chosen for its library. Michele Paris, senior manager of children's programming has provided some helpful details to inform parents of how content is approved and selected for the network.

“We’re committed to offering shows that inspire and help kids learn about the world around them through cooperation, empathy, friendship, and problem-solving.”

Paris went on to say, “We know many parents are very deliberate about screen time for their kids. We’re happy to provide parents in all of Canada with access to a curated lineup of fun and age-appropriate shows that their kids will love.”

Knowing the kind of content Knowledge Network seeks out should make it easier for parents to sit back and relax while kids learn and laugh the time away, which should make a lot of parents happy in these unprecedented times. Knowledge Network is adding a variety of new content beginning on September 6th, 2021, and it includes quite a few popular favourites.

Season 8 of Paw Patrol will start airing, and it will include new episodes, which will air bi-weekly. Gus the Itsy Bitsy Knight is premiering on September 6th, along with several other series, including Elinor Wonders Why, ABC with Kenny G, Dog Loves books, Let's Go Luna, and Geronimo Stilton.

Knowledge Kids is available on Knowledge Network’s television service in British Columbia, and across Canada via the KnowledgeKids.ca website. Content can also be viewed on the Knowledge Kids streaming video apps, which are available for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire Stick. For more information, visit Knowledge.ca or KnowledgeKids.ca or follow Knowledge Kids on Facebook.