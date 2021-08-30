Horro Adventure DYING : 1983 WILL Release On PlayStation 5 As a Timed Exclusive

In this nightmarish escape room video game, Dying : 1983, players will explore a series of rooms in a surreal world to solve the mystery behind its puzzles. Similarly to the previous chapter of this franchise, DYING: Reborn, a mysterious fish-headed creature and more horrible monsters will follow your steps to dissuade you.
The Chinese studio revealed a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom last Friday, where they also revealed the main voices of the official cast for DYING : 1983: Miyuki Sawashiro (Fatal Frame IV, Catherine, Danganronpa) and Shunsuke Takeuchi (NEO: TWEWY, Genshin Impact, Danganronpa), two renowned actors with a lot of experience in dubbing anime and video games.
DYING : 1983 is the second game in the DYING franchise, a first-person horror game series with puzzle solving and exploration elements. In this chapter, players will follow a shady physician who is contacted by a mysterious organization to participate in a secret investigation. After reaching the research facility designated for their meeting, the doctor will realize that something weird is happening there…
The game will be released in 2022 as a timed exclusive game for PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 4 and Steam ports will be released at a date that is yet to be announced.
KEY FEATURES
