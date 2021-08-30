Intel's Alder Lake System-on-Chip Processors Available in Q4 2021

During Intel Architecture Day 2021, the company gave consumers an exciting glimpse into the future of their processors with its SoC lineup.

Alder Lake is coming, and it promises to be one of the fastest SoC lineups that Intel has produced. These sets are powerful enough to provide competition for other SoC industry titans like AMD Ryzen.

System-on-a-Chip (SoC) is a descriptive term used when discussing how a CPU chipset is featured on a single silicon chip, which provides greater performance while using less power and space. This is a notable system for those who do not want to sacrifice speed but requires less installation know-how than entire chipsets.

Enter the new architectural innovations for the SoC system that Intel is introducing later this year. Alder Lake, which is the alias for their new processors, is designed chiefly in Israel. As the demand for computer chips continues to outweigh the supply, Israel has been a manufacturer oasis for the chip industries juggernauts.

Alder Lake has been a notable improvement on single-core processing in the CPU field. With comparisons to AMD Ryzen, it has been shown that Intel can truly hang with the best and even surpass them in certain fields, as NotebookCheck reports.

This newly introduced processor details how many functions a PC can run at once without skipping a beat. A game can be played, search engines can be utilized, downloads can occur, and even videos can be live-streamed at once with these new CPUs. This provides a much faster experience while utilizing less energy.

With the computing world experiencing a global chip shortage, news of chipsets and SoC processors is very welcome as the severe shortage has left many systems that rely on computer chips proverbially in the dark. Even automobile manufacturing has succumbed to the shortage.

With the new Alder Lake, however, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as it has been confirmed to be launched later this year, and a mobile version is also in the works.