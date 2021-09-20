Pokémon Trading Card Game Coming to Smartphones for the First Time

Pokémon Trading Card Game is making its debut on smartphones, which will give players the ability to learn and test their skills against other players all around the world.

Pokémon TCG Live will be releasing a free-to-play game when it comes to Android, iOS, PC, and Mac devices, aiming to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise and series. It is not meant to replace or change anything related to the classic tabletop version of the popular playing card game. Vice president of the Pokémon TCG at The Pokémon Company International, Barry Sams, used HM 05 Flash to shed some light on the development in an official statement.

“Pokémon TCG Live will go hand in hand with the tabletop version that fans know and love, and welcomes a new era of digital play where Trainers around the world can play together regardless of their preferred platform.”

The new application “is designed to be easy for beginners to learn how to play the game, while [also] offering fresh challenges for existing players to improve and test their skills.” The game will no doubt help introduce new players to the already popular tabletop sensation, since players will have more control over their understanding and grasp of the card game.

Trainers and collectors will also be able to build decks and manage customisable avatars and accessories. The game will also feature daily quests and be updated with new content and features following its launch.

Pokémon TCG Live will be coming soon to supported iOS and Android devices and will also be made available on PC and Mac via Pokemon.com. Anyone looking to play and try the title sooner will be able to participate in the mobile soft launch in Canada, as well as the global open beta planned for PC and Mac later this year. For more information about the game, you can visit the official website.