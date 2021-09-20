The 73rd Emmy Awards: Who Were The Big Winners?

The 73rd Emmy Awards had a groundbreaking turnout in television history.

This year’s awards pitted TV’s best with the most progressive medium of this generation: streaming platforms.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live always holds a special place in everyone’s hearts for network television and providing the best variety sketches. However, it didn’t stand a chance against the shows on streaming sites.

Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit dominated the podium with 11 awards for each TV show. Disney+ also had a great night with The Mandalorian and WandaVision bringing in 10 awards. Apple TV+ led its platform with Ted Lasso to bring in 7 Emmy wins in multiple categories. Then, HBO/HBO Max’s Mare Of Easttown and Hacks brought in 6 highlighted wins.

This year brought the usual glitz and glamour of celebrities in suits and dresses on the red carpet. This year’s entertaining host could be none other than Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood).

The 73rd Emmy Awards

Additionally, Grammy award-winning artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning artist Jon

Batiste performed a touching song for the “In Memorium” portion.

Here’s the full list of the 73rd Emmy Awards winners below:

Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) (WINNER)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus) (WINNER)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA (WINNER)

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix (WINNER)

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (WINNER)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series