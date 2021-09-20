Toby Fox Released Deltarune Chapter 2 for Free

Toby Fox’s Undertale has remained popular years after the game’s original release and the series follow-up titles, Deltarune and Deltarune Chapter 2, have been no different, with the most recent title even crashing the servers of popular indie site Itch.io.

While Undertale was released as a traditional paid title, Deltarune took a different approach for the first episode. The second episode was free as well but it was originally going to be released as a paid piece of content. Fox compares himself to a pet cat that drops bugs on doorsteps before making a simple request.

He acknowledges games like Deltarune Chapter 2 aren’t usually free. He explains he wanted to do it to make things easier for everyone but also to ask that other indie devs receive support instead. He adds a way to support him for anyone that would really like to support him at the end.

DELTARUNE Chapter 2 has now been released for free.

DELTARUNE Chapter 2が無料で配信されました。

Steam: https://t.co/N6GL7Io5RZ

Itchio (DRM free): https://t.co/Xb5ahCUJzA

Soundtrack: https://t.co/Ju5KHbf72R — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 18, 2021

The full statement provided by Toby Fox listed on the Deltarune website is as follows:

“Hi everyone.

The world has been really tough for everybody recently.

So I decided to release Deltarune Chapter 2 for free.

I guess like a pet cat that drops bugs at your doorstep,

I can, with some pride, show you the weird things I’ve been doing.

I’m not sure if it will help, but I hope so.

(Just one request – please remember, games like this aren’t normally free. If you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs.

If you really want to give me money, buy the soundtrack from Bandcamp. Thank you.)”

My head is spinning seeing the massive response to Chapter 2. Thank you so much for playing, everyone. It was a really silly chapter, and the next one is going to be super silly too!❤️ — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 19, 2021

Fox later goes on to provide an update on the rest of the chapters, including what to expect in terms of pricing and release. Fox states that he was originally going to release all of the chapters at once when everything was finished. He changed his mind after considering how hard it can be “for creators and fans to go a long time without a release.”

He goes on to say that he does not know when Deltarune Chapters 3/4/5 will be released but that they will be released together and as a paid piece of content. He says the pricing will factor into account all five episodes and that “it’s definitely going to cost more than Undertale.”

It’s too soon to say for now on when fans will be able to expect more Deltarune but there are two free chapters for everyone to enjoy while Toby Fox continues work on the rest of the story. Deltarune Chapters 1 and 2 can be found on Steam and itch.io.