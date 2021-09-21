343 Industries Plan Big Tech Preview for Halo Infinite

343 Industries shared their updates on Halo Waypoint on the next steps to the release of Halo Infinite.

The developers have worked tirelessly to create two new gauntlets for the game’s multiplayer gameplay: Arena and Big Team Battle (BTB). Arena will be a 4v4 multiplayer match type and BTB will massively host 12v12 matches.

Lead Multiplayer Designer, Andrew Witts, shared their thoughts on the thought process behind the multiplayer experience. “We want to make sure we add new sandbox items in a way that generates positive gameplay experiences for our players.” Like any sequel-based game designer’s thinking, the fans can be brutal to change, but that doesn’t stop them from developing revolutionary ways to enhance their sequels.

Halo Infinite

Senior Multiplayer Designer, Fernando Reyes Medina, also commented on why Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is going big with 12v12 match types. “The more the merrier…No matter what you are doing in a BTB match you will see awesome moments happening around you.”

343 Industries appears to be taking notes on the trends of battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, which offer the thrill of fast-paced frags for the highlight reel. Another note they are taking from battle royale games is a seasonal battle pass, which will reward players for completing challenges.

Halo Infinite

More importantly, the two, back-to-back weekend multiplayer tech previews is said to test their “online services”, especially since the BTB mode has never been in previous Halo games.

The schedule is as follows below:

WEEKEND 1 (ARENA)

Thursday evening, September 23: Build becomes available for download Thursday night Training Mode and Weapon Drills are available

Friday, September 24 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, September 25 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, September 26 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Monday, September 27 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes until Weekend 2

WEEKEND 2 (BIG TEAM BATTLE & ARENA)

Thursday evening, September 30: Flight access turns on Training Mode and Weapon Drills become available

Friday, October 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, October 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, October 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, October 3 @ 9pm PT: Surveys go out to a portion of Halo Insiders

Monday, October 4 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes

Wednesday, October 6 @ 10am PT: Halo Support site closes

343 Industries will be revealing even more details in a livestream and blog tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, September 22.

Be sure to check out the news tomorrow and check your emails if you signed up for the tech previews for the next two weekends!