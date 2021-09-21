Amazon Announces 3 New Kindles to E-Reader Lineup

Black Friday and the holidays are right around the corner as Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite e-readers have been announced.

With the pandemic, the reading boom is now. The Kindle gets an upgrade after a couple of years with no teases or news of the Kindle hardware getting an upgrade. But here we are, Amazon is re-kindling the flame of their e-readers with a huge revamp.

The Kindle Paperwhite will have three versions: the Kindle Paperwhite ($140), the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($190) and the Kindle Paperwhite for Kids ($160).

The screen size is getting bigger from its current 6 inches to 6.8 inches, but it doesn’t sacrifice the display quality or add much to its weight specifications. So, you don’t necessarily need to buy a bigger bag to hold this device when travelling. It’s just a slight bump in size.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The highlight of the Kindle Paperwhite is its introduction to USB-C charging. The last iteration used a microUSB port to charge the device. With USB-C charging, this e-reader can go from zero percent battery to full in 2.5 hours. It also boasts a 10-week charge, which the last Kindle e-reader could only last 6 weeks.

You could fly around the Earth’s equator almost 8 times before this e-reader dies. If the insane battery life isn’t enough to convince you, there’s more.

All editions will be IPX8 water-resistant so you don’t have to worry too much if you spill some water on your device. Try your best not to though.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The maximum brightness has been increased by 10%, allowing you to read with less glare if you’re enjoying a good read outside. Another great lighting feature is how the light has its ‘eye protection’ feature, which will give off warmer colours and reduce the blue light output. This means you can safely return to Game of Thrones: A Song of Fire and Ice in the morning and get a good night’s rest.

So, what’s the deal with the Signature Edition and the Kids version?

The Signature Edition will be able to store up to 32GB of reading content (more books!) versus the standard edition’s 8GB capacity. Additionally, this edition is with the technological times, in terms of wireless charging. No cords means less time untangling and more time reading.

As for the Kids edition, it will offer a beautiful ‘kid-friendly’ e-reader cover, a year of Amazon Kids+ and a two-year warranty. That’s a lot of protection and content for your children to keep them reading their favourite stories.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Pre-orders are available now, get them Amazon Kindles while they’re hot.