How Long to (Fully) Complete Death Stranding

Director of Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima’s newest open-world, third-person action game, Death Stranding, stands strong independently. Kojima is best known from his critically acclaimed work on the Metal Gear Solid series.

Death Standing smartly blends its sci-fi elements with cinematic genius with an all-star voice cast: Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) as Sam Porter Bridges, Mads Mikklesen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Cliff Unger and Troy Baker (Far Cry 6) as Higgs Monaghan to name a few.

Death Stranding

The game gets its unique name after the mysterious event named “death stranding”, which opened a gate between the living world and the dead. The narrative pulls on its audience’s heartstrings as you take on the role of Sam and his delivery service adventures across a post-apocalyptic United States (or in-game known as “the UCA”, or United Cities of America).

Also, there’s a weirdly, cute baby you carry along for the ride because it detects paranormal entities, called as “BTs”, created from the death stranding. That’s always a plus…right?

Death Stranding

So How Long Does It Take to Beat Death Stranding?

This question can be answered in many ways.

A simple playthrough where a player is both invested in the story but also curious to explore; it can take about 60 hours to complete. For a similar player trying to complete the main story with the bonus content and attempting to complete all the trophies or achievements can invest over 200 hours!

The 200+ hours is definitely understandable for this type of game where the game is trying to capture your attention at every moment and scene. Also, travelling through the various terrain can be quite difficult.

Death Stranding

The average player will take about 60+ hours to complete both the main story and extra content. However, if you’re planning to speed-run through the main plot and ignoring the gorgeous scenery and skipping through the lengthy, cinematic dialogue, you can finish the main story around the 30-hour mark.

Since Death Stranding can be played on PC, PS4 or PS5, these can also factor into how your playthrough experience will be. The fastest playthrough reported finishing the whole game in about 16 hours on the PC versus the longest playthrough on the PS4, which is reported to have been about 300+ hours.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be released this week on September 24th, which is said to include even more content and additional features to the gameplay experience.

Death Stranding launched on November 8, 2019, on PC, PS4 and PS5.