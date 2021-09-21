Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Suits Up in First Trailer

Marvel has revealed the first look at its upcoming adult animated Hulu original, Hit-Monkey with a short action-packed trailer that was announced and is premiering on Hulu November 17th.

Like Hulu’s other Marvel animated show, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey is not set in the MCU. The series will feature the voice talents of Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei and more. The series was created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who previously directed the Will Ferrell movie, Blades of Glory and the Jason Bateman comedy, Office Christmas Party.

Hit-Monkey is based on the comic book of the very same name which was created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić. The titular character lives up to the name as it is indeed a monkey. More specifically, a Japanese Macaque (snow monkey) that has a need for revenge against a criminal gang. Sudeikis will voice Bryce, a deceased hitman who appears as a ghostly figure to only Hit-Monkey who will show up to give advice or commentary throughout the series.

The upcoming Hulu show was first announced alongside a slate of four new animated shows set to premiere on Hulu as originals on the streaming service, which Disney owns the majority of. Those animated shows originally included M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show and Howard the Duck, with a plan to bring them together in a Defenders-like show called The Offenders. Tigra & Dazzler Show and Howard the Duck were later cancelled, so that team-up show is probably not in the cards anymore.

M.O.D.O.K. was released earlier this year in May and, as previously mentioned, Hit-Monkey is set to release later this year. This seemingly might be the last Hulu-developed Marvel original, with Disney going more all-in on developing shows for the MCU on its own streaming service. Hulu’s other Marvel originals include The Runaways and Helstrom.

Hit-Monkey will release all ten episodes at once on Hulu on November 17th.