Neat Microphones By Turtle Beach Reveals a New Desktop USB Microphone

A new product comes to Neat’s already impressive lineup in time for the Fall with the Skyline.

Leading headset innovator, Turtle Beach, announced today its microphone company, Neat, is coming in hot with a new microphone for a plethora of media needs. The new desktop USB microphone, the Skyline, is a device anyone who utilizes audio transmission can get behind.

When communicating through technology, it is always critical to get your point across accurately. The recent increase in video conferencing has led to an increase in the realization that a computer’s built-in microphone can come out groggy or inept at relaying information with clarity. This is where Neat’s Skyline comes in, as a high upgrade to computer built-in microphones with easy adaptability in the way of USB connectivity. A crystal clear 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio output shows high quality is no stranger to the Skyline. Content creators and streamers can also get behind the Skyline as a much improved microphone for clear audio.

Neat Skyline

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video conferencing and media quality has never been more important to everyday life as it is now. Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach, Skipper Wise said “It’s abundantly clear that high-quality voice capture is critical in our lives today and will be just as important in the future,” in promotion of this new tech.

“As the founder of the team that championed better microphones for the masses, it is great to have our first product with Turtle Beach be a mic designed to help the most people with their daily conferencing needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to make Skyline the right mic for a variety of everyday uses, and we’re proud to add it as the newest microphone to our list of renowned products that have come before it,”, Wise said. The Skyline is compatible with PC and Mac, portable or desktop.

The Skyline releases this October at $69.99. You can view more specs and preorder the Skyline on the Neat website, and it will be available at other select retailers soon.