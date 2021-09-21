Pokémon Go’s Big Fashion Week 2021 Event Kicks Off Today

A limited bundle of new features hit Pokémon Go this week, coinciding with Fashion Week 2021 to keep trainers interested.

A new event breaks ground in Pokémon Go starting today, an event that is purely themed around Fashion Week. With both events happening at the same time, certain Pokémon in-game are also ready to hit the runway.

The debut of the Kalos region-introduced Pokémon, Furfrou, goes into effect with the event. The Poodle Pokémon is known for having many “trims” to change its style. During the week, not only will Furfrou be readily available to catch, changing its style will also be available at the hefty cost of 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 stardust. There will also be region exclusive trims, as detailed from Pokémon Go.

Natural Form: Available in the wild globally

Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas

Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally

Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally

La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France

Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan

Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt

Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

Along with the Furfrou integration and trim system, many other Pokémon are outfitted fashionably for the occasion. Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk come outfitted like they were during last year’s Pokémon Go Fashion Week event, but Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle join the party in their own fashionable wear.

A Special Research assignment will be made available to trainers, allowing them to catch the mythical Meloetta Pokémon worldwide, for the first time since Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Along with all the available stylish Pokémon, trainers will be able to alter their own character’s costume with the avatar item shop’s very first sale, and release of new items available for the first time during the event.

Lucky trainers may encounter a Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle—all wearing the designer outfits for fashion week.

Lastly, the next Season of Mischief Special Research storyline will continue with more assignments from Professor Willow. The Fashion Week 2021 event will run from today, September 21 until September 28. Trainers can visit the Pokémon Go website for more information.