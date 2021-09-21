Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available At Retailers Worldwide

Hear Big. Win Big. The Amplified Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Delivers Even More Features and Functionality.

Successor to the original best-selling Turtle Beach Recon 200, the Gen 2 is available in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color. The Gen 2 edition builds on the strengths of the original Recon 200 while offering gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP.

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s sound is driven by powerful 40mm speakers that deliver amplified audio, and it’s rechargeable 12-hour battery unleashes even more immersive features like Bass Boost and Variable Mic Monitoring. Gamers will also enjoy new softer memory foam cushions that include Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, and a new headband design with added rigidity and durability. The Recon 200 Gen 2 works great with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5™ and PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, as well as with compatible PCs and mobile devices with a 3.5mm jack.

“The Recon 200 Gen 2’s blend of powerful audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility at $59.95 should place it atop any headset list for players looking to upgrade their gaming experience,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

“We already had a beloved set of core features on the original Recon 200, and with the updated Gen 2 design we have even more features for the same MSRP that made the original so attractive. Gamers will have a hard time finding another headset at this price point that competes with what Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table.”

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s 12-hour battery and powerful 40mm speakers offer a booming, amplified soundstage enhanced by features like always-on Bass Boost for deep lows, and the headset supports spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos1, DTS Headphone:X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 also includes Variable Mic Monitoring so gamers can hear and adjust the volume of their voice in the headset to avoid shouting.

12-hours can go by quickly though, so the Recon 200 Gen 2 can keep delivering game audio without power in passive mode2 that delivers basic headset functionality. Additionally, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s rapid charge battery means that 15-minutes of charging will give gamers up to one and a half hours of powerful amplified game audio.

Whether chatting with teammates or trash-talking the enemy, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic captures all communications loud and clear. Gamers will also feel the Recon 200 Gen 2’s redesigned comfort with ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, wrapped in athletic fabric to keep ears cool and senses sharp. Additionally, the reinforced metal headband returns in the Gen 2 with enhanced styling and added rigidity, while maintaining its lightweight and flexible structure. With a simple flip of a switch, the Recon 200 Gen 2 works with Xbox or PlayStation® consoles, and more.