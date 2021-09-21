Terrible Warriors: Symbaroum, Part 2

With passage secured the trio must now begin the perilous journey through the Titans. But when an item key to the caravan’s survival is stolen, the task will fall to them to track it down before the mountains claim more victims.



Spoiler warning: This episode follows the first chapter in The Promised Land adventure included in the Symbaroum core rulebook.



In order to reach the queen city of Yndaros you must first complete passage through The Titans. In order to survive the long cold journey, you travel in caravans. Together you can stay warm, stay fed, and stay safe. But the winters are getting worse, the days are getting shorter earlier every year. The other caravans are waiting until the spring but Argasto has reason to feel safe… he’s brought with him something that can keep them safe up here in the Titans…

Win a Copy of Symbaroum

Free League has offered up a free digital copy of the Symbaroum core rulebook for a lucky listener. We’ll be giving away a copy in September, October, and November during the run of our campaign.

To enter, visit gleam.io/competitions/NYBAL-terrible-warrior-symbaroum-give-away

Patreon Supporters Can Listen Early

Patreon supporters who are donating more than $5 each month can listen to the first story episode now, and will have early access every week for the duration of this campaign! Find out more by visiting patreon.com/terriblewarriors

Our players are Mitch Wallace, Sean Horbatiuk, and Ainslie Moors.

Justin Ecock is the GM and audio editor.

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

Symbaroum is created by Free League

And you must check out Mitch Wallace’s creation, Necrobiotic, by visiting pennyforatale.com/necrobiotic